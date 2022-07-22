Jan. 6 Committee Delves Into Trump’s Willful Inaction During the Riot

As a mob of his supporters attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and a parade of officials — from the most senior to junior aides — scrambled to respond to an attack on the U.S. government, former President Donald J. Trump sat in his dining room. next to the Oval Office, many of those officials told congressional investigators while watching the violence on television and refused to do anything to stop it.

The stunning accounts of the commander in chief who chose to take no action for more than three hours to protect the legislature took center stage on Thursday during a prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the riots, the culmination of a series public sessions to set out its findings.

They were intended to provide a close-up, panoramic view of what the former president was doing during the deadliest attack on the Capitol in two centuries — straight from the mouth of Trump’s top White House attorney, a top adviser for national security, his spokeswoman and his executive assistant.