Jamil Hopoate: Details emerge about attempted cocaine supply

Jamil Hopoate’s legal team said he was a courier and knew little about the drug ring

Trial drug supplier and former NRL player Jamil Hopoate was just a courier who picked up eight one-kilo slabs and may have known little about his involvement in a cocaine ring, a court has been told.

Hopoate, 27, is being sentenced in the Sydney District Court for attempting to supply a large commercial quantity of cocaine.

The son of former Manly winger John Hopoate and brother of former Canterbury star Will was arrested in 2021 after federal police found 514kg of cocaine hidden in a shipment of tool boxes.

The cocaine, with an estimated street value of $155 million, was replaced with a harmless powder and then tracked as it was distributed across Sydney, leading police to a van Hopoate was traveling in.

Greg James KC played down his client’s role, saying the prosecution had not shown Hopoate knew or wanted to have cocaine in his possession.

“All he does is pick up what he’s been told to pick up and send it to or in the direction that had gotten it,” James said.

Hopoate was paid $7000 to move the plates but had no profit share in the cocaine supply, the court was told.

He was initially charged with major commercial drugs and remanded in custody for two months. But it was withdrawn after it became clear that he had not possessed cocaine at any time.

The 27-year-old has had numerous run-ins with the law and has been banned from the game

Hopoate pleaded guilty in the local court to the lesser offense of attempted supply in May, which entitled him to a 25 per cent penalty discount.

“In the circumstances, it is accepted that he had at least the minimum knowledge necessary to constitute such substantial awareness that the plates had or were likely to contain cocaine or some other illegal substance,” James said.

The Crown expressed concern that Hopoate’s addictions to gambling, alcohol and other drugs would recur once he was released from prison.

Since July 2021, he has not been able to touch alcohol or other drugs or gamble due to his strict bail conditions.

“What will be staring him in the face is that when Mr Hopoate gets out of prison and is not subject to strict bail conditions, it will be that he has the skills to (ensure he doesn’t) relapse back into his very significant, long-term addiction to alcohol,’ the prosecutor said.

Sentencing continues.