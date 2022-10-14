WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jamie’s prediction ahead of Brentford vs Brighton

Sports
By Merry
Jamie’s prediction for Brentford to host Brighton in the Premier League

Most read in edge

NUMBERS GAME

Can ‘world’s best pen taker’ Brentford shoot to the top half of the table?

TRANSFERS

talkSPORT EDGE’s daily transfer news

‘How come?’ Gary Lineker doubts Barcelona’s signing of superstars

TAKING OVER

Simon Jordan says he is no longer interested in Coventry City takeover

EUROPE

Gabby gives his predictions for the Europa League and Conference League

COMING HOME

England 2022 World Cup squad odds: Maguire, Foden and James in the starting XI


You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More