Jamie Zhu gives up sexual pleasure for 120 days and it changes TikiTok and YouTube star’s life

An Australian influencer is candid about his ‘experiment’ of going 120 days without any form of sexual pleasure.

Jamie Zhu, 28, from Sydney, told Daily Mail Australia he tried ‘sperm retention’ after researching the spiritual effects of sex.

He claims that the bizarre habit of avoiding any kind of ejaculation gave him more focus and energy, while also reducing anxiety and depression.

There has been no scientific research on the practice and it seems to go against nature.

But for Mr. Zhu – who accidentally ‘relapsed’ after 120 days – not ejaculating completely changed his life.

Jamie Zhu, 28, from Sydney, recently told his two million TikTok followers that he was trying sperm retention — the habit of avoiding ejaculation. Pictured is Mr. Zhu after transforming his body due to increased energy levels as a result of giving up sexual pleasure

“After the first one to two months or so, I noticed my energy was absolutely through the roof,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I didn’t have those afternoon crashes anymore and my ability to work was unlike anything I’d ever felt before. I used to burn out quickly if I was working too much, but the concept of burnout no longer exists.

“Not only did I feel more physically energized, but I was hyper-focused on my career and distractions and temptations were easy to control.”

Those extra energy levels motivated Mr. Zhu to focus on health and fitness, which meant he could go harder in the gym and transform his body.

Mr Zhu said he spent most of his life “sleeping with many different women,” and found his male friends applauding him for his sexual conquests.

“Then I started to wonder if this was really good for me. I also started to wonder why my friends would encourage this behavior,” he said.

“Then I realized that an element of this comes from the way society and the media have sexualized our culture to make men like me think that success is based on money, status and how many women you can sleep with.

“Rappers brag about how many women they can sleep with – like it’s a numbers game, how many cars they have, how much money they have and they subconsciously influence young impressionable men like me into thinking that’s what life is all about. ‘

Mr. Zhu said he had been dating someone for a while when he started holding sperm, and admitted his new venture threw a “curveball” into the mix.

He emphasized that in order to enter into a relationship, he needed a partner who would fully support him.

When he started practicing the new method, the 28-year-old made sure to keep all other parts of his life the same so he could see if there were any real benefits.

“I was in complete control of my emotions. I was always able to control them when I was throwing tantrums before that and often felt emotionally overwhelmed,” he said.

“I would say after 100 days I noticed that my whole life was no longer about sex, and that I could focus on things that really matter in the long run.”

He admitted there were temptations and at times he was close to breaking his dry run.

“But I decided that the promise I made to myself outweighed any short-term pleasures that could keep me off the course,” said Mr. Zhu.

He said the exercise made him realize he was only focusing on things he wanted in the moment, rather than what could fulfill him in the long run.

Mr Zhu said he became extremely energetic and focused after he started holding sperm

“Things like preservation, patience and even celibacy are frowned upon these days. This is something we need to question,” he said.

When Mr. Zhu told his friends about his new lifestyle, they weren’t exactly jealous and said any benefits would probably just be placebo.

He also pointed out that many of his friends had developed an unhealthy porn addiction.

“They thought I was crazy when I started, but now my buddy is doing it too. Many friends I know are heavily addicted to porn and can’t go more than a day without it. This is what I call an addiction,” he said.

One mate jumped on the cart, while Mr. Zhu said he is experiencing more benefits than he is.

More women are also interested in him, Mr Zhu added, although he admitted that this was not the case for himself.

“I had a friend who decided to jump on the bandwagon too and he swears by it and is experiencing even more benefits than I am.

“He said he somehow experienced that so many more women are interested in him. I haven’t really experienced an increase in that area, but hey, maybe it’s because I’m already a handsome guy.’

Due to such a huge following on social media — about ten million on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook — Mr. Zhu said the idea was heavily criticized.

“The benefits of sperm retention outweigh and overlap what science can measure,” he said.

Mr. Zhu broke his dry spell after 120 days and admitted he was ‘only human’

“There are thousands of guys who do the same, and everyone experiences the same benefits.”

He initially set a goal of 100 days and managed to achieve 120 days before accidentally breaking the run saying he was “just human.”

“I’ve broken the habit of living my old life and it’s more of something I’ll try to do until I meet the girl I’ll marry,” he said.

“Then things will change after that.”