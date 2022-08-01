Jamie Vardy seen for first time since Wagatha Christie verdict while behind wheel of £130k Bentley

Jamie Vardy was first photographed behind the wheel of his £130,000 Bentley today after the sensational Wagatha Christie verdict.

The Leicester City footballer, 35, was pictured looking somber in the front seat of his Bentley Bentayga Azure amid his wife Rebekah’s Supreme Court defeat on Friday – as the pair face a costly £3 legal bill million.

The defamation trial led to a dramatic showdown between two of English football’s most prolific strikers, as Wayne Rooney and Jamie went on the offensive in defense of their wives.

Former England team-mates Wayne and Jamie were once described as ‘good friends on and off the pitch’ by former England manager Roy Hodson, but all were put in touch during the high-profile process.

Wayne, 36, dutifully accompanied his wife Coleen for each day of the trial, dressed in sharp suits to match her formal outfits, and the two were photographed purposefully entering the Supreme Court while forming a united front.

Jamie, on the other hand, only accompanied Rebekah once during the trial, ironically on the day his former international colleague Wayne testified.

Meanwhile, Ms. Vardy could still appeal the bomb’s verdict, as she declared herself “stunned” and labeled the decision “unjust” and “wrong”.

Sources close to Rebekah said “nothing has been ruled out” and lawyers are still “combing through” the 75-page verdict as they look for possible reasons to bring Coleen back to court.

The 40-year-old’s reputation is in tatters after she scored one of the worst own goals in British legal history after a Supreme Court judge dismissed her evidence as “evasive or implausible” and said she deliberately deleted WhatsApp messages centered on were in the case. Her agent was also told that she had deliberately dropped her phone in the North Sea.

Rebekah Vardy and her Leicester City footballer husband Jamie, pictured together before the Supreme Court in May earlier this year

Ms Vardy and her footballer husband have been handed a £3million legal bill after Ms Steyn ruled in Ms Rooney’s favor in a verdict that said parts of her sworn evidence was “manifestly inconsistent”, “not credible” and needed to be treated with ‘extreme caution’.

Rebekah, who now risks losing a quarter of the £12million fortune she shares with her husband Jamie, said: “I am extremely sad and disappointed with the decision the judge has made. It is not the result I expected nor believed it to be correct. I have brought this action to justify my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding.

The judge accepted that publication of Coleen’s post was not in the ‘public interest’ and she also rejected her claim that I was the ‘Secret Wag’. But as for the rest of her judgment, she was wrong and I cannot accept this.”

She added: ‘The case is over. I want to thank everyone who has supported me.’

It comes when Mrs Vardy Saturday back on Instagram and posted a photo of her walking away from a camera with the caption: ‘Peace out’ showing a V sign towards a camera.

The image shows Ms. Vardy wearing a black jacket that reads ‘normal is boring’ with graffiti along with blue jeans and black boots.

Ms Vardy returned to Instagram on Saturday (pictured) and posted a photo of her walking away from a camera with the caption: ‘Peace out’ showing a V sign to a camera

Coleen Rooney was seen arriving with husband Wayne at the Supreme Court in London earlier this year

It’s because Vardy’s efforts to restore her reputation may include a documentary, a biography, and two retail campaigns.

Sources close to Vardy hope a bidding war breaks out between production companies, five of which would be interested, to make a documentary about the infamous case.

Bidders are expected to bid between £50,000 and £250,000 for her engagement, The Times reports.

It is already believed that streaming giants Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be pitted against each other to air Rooney’s side of the legal battle of Lorton Entertainment – the same company responsible for the Wayne feature film.

A source close to Coleen said she could be lining up for “several million pounds” for her entry.

Vardy’s Instagram post comes amid reports suggesting Ms Vardy has not ruled out a potential appeal, despite legal experts claiming she has little hope of success and would be better off “retiring to a Scottish Island’.

Vardy had filed a lawsuit alleging that she leaked details about her private life to the press. It came after Ms. Rooney staged an extensive sting operation to find out who was relaying stories about her private life to The Sun.

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy together in 2016. The WAGs have landed in court in defamation lawsuit of the year and Ms Vardy’s reputation is in tatters after going to court and losing

The judge, Judge Karen Steyn, said in her ruling that Coleen had successfully proved her claim to be largely true.

Ms Vardy will have to pay her rival’s costs, as well as her own, which sources say comes between £2million and £3million in both camps.

The huge legal bill means the Vardys may be forced to sell their beloved Portuguese villa to cover the costs.

Ms Vardy ruthlessly pursued the case against her Wag rival Coleen Rooney for nearly three years after she was accused of leaking private stories about Coleen and her family to The Sun newspaper.

Court 13 of the High Court bombshell was delivered online by Ms Steyn, just over two months after the hearing in May. Vardy’s failed libel suit has been labeled the most unwise in history.

Ms Vardy had pushed for a full trial in the crosshairs of the international media – and lost.

Legal expert Mark Stephens threw cold water on any ideas Ms Vardy might have had in terms of an appeal, describing her decision to go to court as “unwise.”

He told MailOnline: “She has no hope of appealing. The judge has established the fact, to appeal she must show that the judge made a mistake in some way – and she didn’t.

Ms Vardy will have to pay her rival’s and her own costs, which sources say in both camps will be between £2million and £3million

“This case was always unwise. If you enter a libel courtroom, the lawyers are paid to dissect you. They did it. They damaged both women’s reputations.

“Unfortunately for Vardy, the stain will last a very long time. She’d better retire to a Scottish island and never say much again.

‘On appeal, good money is thrown after bad and this is already an own goal. What you don’t want is your own hat-trick that turns a crisis into a disaster.’

Media attorney Matthew Dando, a partner at Wiggin LLP, told MailOnline: “It’s a devastating and damning judgment for Rebekah Vardy that leaves her credibility shattered. A stronger judicial conviction of her evidence is hard to imagine.

It will also wreak havoc on Rebekah Vardy’s finances as she will have to pay Coleen Rooney’s legal fees as well as her own costs.

“It’s hard to imagine Rebekah Vardy coming out of this with anything less than a fatal wound to her character and credibility.”

The Supreme Court ruled that Ms Rooney’s social media post accusing her rival was “essentially true” and that Ms Vardy was “aware, condoned and actively involved” in media leaks by her ex- Officer Caroline Watt.