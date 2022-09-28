Jamie Vardy pushing for Leicester recall for Nottingham Forest fixture
Jamie Vardy is pushing for Leicester recall before game at Nottingham Forest despite not scoring so far this season, as pressure continues to mount on Brendan Rodgers
- Jamie Vardy is pushing for a recall from the Leicester team for this weekend’s game
- The Foxes are at the bottom of Nottingham Forest’s list on Monday
- Vardy has yet to score this season and has been on the bench lately
- Pressure is on both managers as Brendan Rodgers and Steve Cooper struggle
Jamie Vardy is pushing for a recall from the Leicester team for Monday’s huge derby against Nottingham Forest.
Leicester’s all-time top goalscorer of the Premier League era has yet to find the net this season, starting each of the last two games on the bench, with Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho being the preferred choice.
But with the Foxes at home in such a decisive game, Vardy is a strong contender for a return to basics, especially against a Forest defense nearly as porous as Leicester’s.
Jamie Vardy pushes for a recall from Leicester’s XI against Nottingham Forest
Vardy, who has not scored so far this season, has been used as a substitute in recent games
Steve Cooper’s men have let 17 players into the league this season and Brendan Rodgers’ squad 22 – putting pressure on both managers. Bottom-of-the-table Leicester have taken just one point from their first seven games, with Forest just one place and three points better.
Rodgers has been under a lot of pressure after successive 5-2 and 6-2 defeats to Brighton and Tottenham respectively, but now looks certain to be in the dugout on Monday.
Cooper, meanwhile, also faces an uncertain future and has yet to agree on the new deal originally proposed in the summer.
Forest has suffered damaging defeats at home from Fulham and Bournemouth, who promoted alongside them last season, despite taking the lead in both games.
The Foxes lost 6-2 to Tottenham last time in the last of several heavy defeats
The pressure on both managers is increasing; Brendan Rodgers (left) and Steve Cooper (right)