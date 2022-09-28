Jamie Vardy pushing for Leicester recall for Nottingham Forest fixture

Jamie Vardy is pushing for a recall from the Leicester team for Monday’s huge derby against Nottingham Forest.

Leicester’s all-time top goalscorer of the Premier League era has yet to find the net this season, starting each of the last two games on the bench, with Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho being the preferred choice.

But with the Foxes at home in such a decisive game, Vardy is a strong contender for a return to basics, especially against a Forest defense nearly as porous as Leicester’s.

Jamie Vardy pushes for a recall from Leicester’s XI against Nottingham Forest

Vardy, who has not scored so far this season, has been used as a substitute in recent games

Steve Cooper’s men have let 17 players into the league this season and Brendan Rodgers’ squad 22 – putting pressure on both managers. Bottom-of-the-table Leicester have taken just one point from their first seven games, with Forest just one place and three points better.

Rodgers has been under a lot of pressure after successive 5-2 and 6-2 defeats to Brighton and Tottenham respectively, but now looks certain to be in the dugout on Monday.

Cooper, meanwhile, also faces an uncertain future and has yet to agree on the new deal originally proposed in the summer.

Forest has suffered damaging defeats at home from Fulham and Bournemouth, who promoted alongside them last season, despite taking the lead in both games.

The Foxes lost 6-2 to Tottenham last time in the last of several heavy defeats