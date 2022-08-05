Jamie Redknapp’s wife Frida shares adorable family snaps with baby son Raphael, 8 months

They enjoyed the sun during their Italian vacation.

And Frida Andersson shared some adorable family snaps with husband Jamie Redknapp, their eight-month-old son Raphael – who couldn’t take his eyes off his dad, on Friday.

The bikini-clad model, 38, and the soccer pundit, 49, flew off to Costa Smeralda in Sardinia’s scenic Italy with little Raphael and Jamie’s sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

Adorable: Bikini-clad Frida Andersson, 38, shared some adorable family snaps with her son Raphael, eight months, who couldn’t stop staring at his dad Jamie Redknapp, on Friday

Bikini-clad Frida looked nothing short of sensational in a colorful two-piece pattern and cat-eye sunglasses.

Jamie flashed his gym-cut torso as he donned khaki swim shorts and a matching cap for their dip in the sea.

Little Raphael looked adorable as he sat on his other knee and looked lovingly at his dad for the sweet family photo.

Father and son: Jamie flashed his gym-sharpened torso as he donned khaki swim shorts and a matching cap for their dip in the sea

Fans were quick to notice their adorable look when they went to the comment section and wrote, “Lovely, I love the way the little guy looks at you.”

Another added: “Look at that look of love for his father.”

A third wrote: “Look at the little man’s face as he looks at his father.”

It comes as Jamie shared a series of photos with his 1.4 million followers, including one of him and Frida holding baby Raphael in the water.

Fans were quick to notice their adorable look when they went to the comment section and wrote, “Lovely, I love the way the little guy looks at you”

Frida looked fabulous in a patterned thong bikini, while Jamie and his son matched each other, both wearing green baseball caps.

The pair both shielded their eyes from the sun’s glare behind sunglasses.

Another photo showed Raphael playing in his high chair, while a third showed him that he was in love with his father and older brothers – who Jamie shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise.

Holiday: It comes as Jamie shared a series of photos with his 1.4 million followers, including one with him and Frida holding baby Raphael in the water

Jamie also added a photo of the whole family having dinner together, and a sweet photo of him playing with a smiling Raphael.

Jamie simply wrote under the sweet snaps: ‘Family time’.

He recently also shared a holiday snapshot with his three boys last Tuesday.

Brothers: Jamie also added a photo of the whole family having dinner together, and a sweet shot of him playing with a smiling Raphael (Charley, 18, far right and Beau, 13, center right)

You could see Jamie balancing on Beau’s shoulders as they splashed in the pool, sportsman Jamie holding Raphael’s hand.

Raphael stood on the shoulders of Jamie’s oldest son Charley in the picture as the group basked in the glorious sunshine.

Former footballer Jamie captioned the snap: ‘Lads, lads, lads’, along with a red heart emoji and an Italian flag.