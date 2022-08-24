Jamie Redknapp shares snaps with son Charley, 18, as the teen begins university in Arizona

Jamie Redknapp was the proud dad on Wednesday as he shared Instagram snaps with son Charley, 18, as the teen begins college in Arizona.

The former footballer, 49, who shares Charley with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, 47, revealed how “proud” they were of the ruby ​​player’s oldest boy moving to the US to continue his sports career.

When he flew to Arizona with Charley to help him settle into his new home, Jamie said he couldn’t “wait” to fly back to Arizona to be reunited with his son.

Alongside images of the two in University of Arizona merchandise, Jamie wrote, “So a new chapter begins for you at @uarizona Charley.

“We are so proud of you and we will be with you every step of the way. Enjoy and enjoy all the incredible facilities at your disposal. Can’t wait to be back to see you again soon. We love you mate.’

Jamie’s comments were met with a plethora of messages from his fans congratulating Charley and wishing him the best of luck with his new venture.

It comes after Charley’s mother Louise admitted that she was considering moving to the United States to be near him while he attends college in Arizona.

The Eternal singer, 47, said that while she was proud of her eldest child, 18, she struggled with the thought of being apart and “crying about it 10 times a day.”

Louise revealed: “I keep crying. I’m crying about 10 times a day right now, like someone is nice to me, I start crying like, ‘Sorry, it’s just that my son is going to college.’

She continued in a conversation with Subway: ‘Everyone who has had children goes to university, says: that’s normal. I’m super proud of him, but God, I’m going to miss him.’

Louise added that although she had wanted to move to the United States with Charley, she did not want to disrupt the life of youngest son Beau, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie.

She explained, “It’s something I would do, but I have Beau. Beau’s life is still very much here and Beau is only 13 so I would never go to another country if Beau’s life is here, school, football and of course his father so I would never take him and I would never leave him. ‘

“There are days when I think it would be nice to experience another country and get a bit of a fresh start, but I also don’t know what I would do for work.”

It comes after Louise was overcome with emotion when she paid tribute to son Charley on his 18th birthday last month.

The star shared an adorable clip from her eldest child’s celebrations in which she gave a sweet speech before welling up as they hugged.

Her emotional reaction was no doubt sparked by the news that avid rugby player Charley will soon be moving to the United States to continue his sports career in Arizona.

Louise began her speech: “Everyone who has been in the house today has been in his life for a long time and means the world to him, so thank you for coming and enjoying today.”

Milestone: She also took to her Instagram to wish her oldest son Charley a happy 18th birthday by posting a throwback bikini snap from his toddler years

Looking down on her son, she joked, “I know you’ll have a great night tonight if you leave us oldies behind and I couldn’t be more proud and love this human being more than I do.”

As their friends began to cheer, Louise struggled to hold back her tears as she wrapped Charley in a warm embrace.

Louise also shared two sweet snaps of the couple as she wrote: ‘Happy 18th Chaz ❤️ I love you all the world! @charley_redknapp

‘It’s an emotional one! xxx.’

Earlier in the day, the singer-songwriter shared a throwback bikini click to mark the milestone, featuring the adorable image of her lying on a coach as a toddler with a protective arm wrapped around Charley.

Louise’s ex-husband Jamie also paid tribute to the rising sports star on his big day when he posted a collection of throwback snaps to his account, revealing that “super athlete” Charley will soon be moving to America.

The couple split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage following Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Gushing about her son in her Instagram post, the pop star joked about how she’ll “probably hop on a plane to Arizona every weekend” as Charley takes the next step in his life.

Proud mother: Louise added that although she had wanted to move to the United States with Charley, she did not want to disrupt the life of youngest son Beau, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Louise wrote: ‘To my big boy I cannot put into words how much I love you and how proud I am of you.

‘I can’t believe this time 18 years ago you came into my world, you are my best friend, my rock and have been by my side since the day you were born.

“You mean the world to me and I’ll be there for you in this next chapter in your life. It’s driving you crazy being overprotective and probably hopping on a plane to Arizona every weekend.”

Louise concluded: ‘Enjoy your day and night, I’ll allow you to make a mess in the kitchen today… just this once! My superstar! Happy 18th birthday Chaz. love mom. Xxxx.’