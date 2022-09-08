Jamie Redknapp reveals how Aaron Ramsdale’s fiancée ‘saved the day’ during a flight to the Maldives 

Jamie Redknapp has revealed how Aaron Ramsdale’s fiancé rescued him on a long-haul flight after his son had a toilet emergency.

The former footballer, 49, told the Sky Max show A League of Their Own that Georgina Irwin, a British Airways flight attendant, has assisted him with his family on a plane trip to the Maldives.

Jamie discovered that his youngest son, Raphael, had had a toilet-related accident, which he described as an “explosion in a Nutella office.”

The sun reported that Jamie revealed: ‘I step in the booth and I get more than I expected. It was like an explosion in a Nutella office. It is everywhere. And now that I look at it, I think: I’m not equipped for this.

Jamie then recalled the moment Georgina knocked on the bathroom door and ‘saved the day’ as he announced he felt like the “father of the year” when he finally showed up with Raphael after cleaning up the mess.

He was quickly brought back to reality, adding: “Georgina touches me on the side and says, ‘You’ve got shit in your ear, Jamie.’

Raphael, born in November, is Frida Anderson’s fifth child and Jamie’s third child. He is also the father of Charles (17) and Beau, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp.

It comes after Arsenal footballer Aaron, 24, revealed he had put the question to his girlfriend of three years Georgina in a very lavish hotel proposal.

Aaron revealed the news to his followers and shared a series of beloved snaps of the moment in a gallery captioned, “Forever and ever has a beautiful ring to it.”

The goalkeeper told how the couple got engaged last Thursday when he wrote ‘22.08.11’ next to the pictures of the romantic moment.

Ahead of the wedding, Georgina no doubt hopes to join her beau in Qatar for the World Up later this year as he competes for a spot as England’s No.1.

Aaron proposed to Georgina by setting up a huge lighted sign that read “marry me?” and was surrounded by flowers and white balloons.

One image showed the moment when Aaron, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, got down on one knee and asked Georgina to be his wife.

Georgina looked stunning in a white satin mini dress with an A-line skirt and a cut out section across her chest, paired with strappy glitzy heels.

Her blonde locks were worn in a sleek ponytail and she wore subtle coverage of makeup.

The couple in love hugged and kissed in front of the huge plate and Georgina showed off her breathtaking oval engagement ring for the camera.

Congratulations came in from Aaron’s friends and teammates.

Former Premier League and England star Jamie Redknapp was among the stars leading the celebrations in the comments section.

His team’s official account wrote, “Congratulations to you both!”

Georgina is a BA flight attendant who also co-owns the sportswear brand Gymnetix.

Her Instagram page is littered with snaps from her travels and has shared snaps of upscale locations including Dubai, South Africa and the Bahamas.