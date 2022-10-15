Jamie Redknapp criticises Everton’s Jordan Pickford for ‘really poor mistake’ in defeat to Tottenham

Jamie Redknapp has criticized Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after the Toffees were defeated by Tottenham.

The game was goalless until the 59th minute, but Harry Kane gave Tottenham the lead with a penalty after a foul by Pickford.

Pickford had failed to process a long shot from Matt Doherty leading up to the incident.

Redknapp described Pickford’s mistake as “very bad”.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “The bottom line is a goalkeeper makes a really bad mistake. It’s a back pass, he has to make it, once you go one-zero on White Hart Lane it was really only one winner.’

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 2-0 to Tottenham late in the second half, and Redknapp thought Tottenham boss Antonio Conte deserved a lot of credit for a substitution he made early in the second half.

Richarlison limped away with a calf injury in the 52nd minute, but rather than turn to one of the attacking options on the bench, Conte opted to bring in an extra midfielder in Yves Bissouma.

The introduction of Bissouma helped Tottenham gain a foothold in midfield and proved to be important in determining the overall outcome of the game.

Redknapp said: ‘Huge result and I think the manager deserves a lot of credit. He made a good substitution in a game that didn’t look like much, he could have gone with Bryan Gil after losing Richarlison or Moura but he decided to strengthen the midfield, get an extra body there, get fullbacks and I think that if you play a 3-5-2 you get that extra man in midfield.

“Hojbjerg made that point himself because it was difficult for them in the first half. He [Conte] deserves a lot of credit because he made a very good substitution.’

After this result, Tottenham are in third place in the league, one point behind leaders Arsenal, who will play against Leeds on Sunday.

Tottenham, who have now won their last three games in a row in all competitions, will face Manchester United on Wednesday.