Jamie Redknapp backs Antonio Conte over decision to drop ‘very, very special’ Son Heung-min

Jamie Redknapp backed Antonio Conte’s decision to drop Son Heung-min from the start against Leicester City, despite the Tottenham forward scoring a 14-minute hat-trick.

Son was introduced after an hour and the game was 3-2. His three goals in 14 minutes, his first goals of the season, took Leicester out of the game.

Talk about air sports after the game, Redknapp backed Conte, saying it was Son’s privilege to ‘buy in’ into the Italian’s methods because of the wealth of attacking talent he has at his disposal.

Jamie Redknapp urged Son Heung-min to ‘buy’ Antonio Conte’s use of his attacking talent

‘Of course he would be angry, you could see that [when he was on] the bank,” he said.

“He’s a very, very special player and that’s exactly the way you have to react when you’re locked out. But the Spurs have so many great options and you have to look into that.”

“It’s not about an individual player. It was always son and [Harry] Kane for the last three, four, five years.

Son scored a great hat-trick after being introduced by his manager in the last 30 minutes

“Now there are other options. You have Richarlison, Kane, son, [Dejan] Kulusevski, brilliant options for getting off the couch. And that’s exactly what you should buy.

“That’s the perfect example of what you have to do as a player, but also as a manager. You have to tell Conte he’s right. He is not afraid to leave players out, he won the golden boot last year.

“You spoke before the game about Leicester, how fragile their trust is. And so it is sometimes with players. Son said before the game that he had to go back to basics and get his finish right. And it shows today. It was a brilliant hat-trick and a great cameo.”

Meanwhile, Redknapp had previously begged Conte’s need to keep his wealth of talent at bay as Tottenham aspires to challenge on multiple fronts this season, before saying there was “so much” to come to at the moment. to look out for with the club in North London.

The South Korean cut a losing figure on the bench but scored his first goals of the season in Tottenham’s demolition of Leicester

“You need everyone to join what you’re trying to accomplish, I’m not sure Son might agree with that plan of doing that every week because they all want to start,” he said.

“But you have to make big decisions and that’s why he’s one of the best managers in the world. He just hopes that all his players come back from international service.

“They have a huge game ahead of them against Arsenal, but the Spurs look very good with the options they have for the future, it’s just a joke. There is so much to look forward to with Tottenham right now.”