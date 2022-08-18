Jamie Phillip Mongoo pleads guilty after whispering to, touching girl, 8, in midnight home invasion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A predator who broke into a family home in the middle of the night before crawling into the bedroom of an eight-year-old girl, touching her and whispering in her ear has pleaded guilty to a series of charges.

CCTV footage of the shocking break-in shows Jamie Phillip Mongoo entering the property in Geraldton, Western Australia, between 12 noon and 2 am on June 2 this year.

Mongoo, a 33-year-old father, then snuck into the child’s bedroom and climbed a ladder and into her loft bed before touching her arm and back.

‘Stop, you’re scaring me. Go away,” the girl told him.

The child’s mother thought her daughter was having a bad dream until she checked the CCTV footage the next morning

Mongoo obeyed, but then stood motionless in her room before climbing into bed a second time—whispering something she couldn’t understand.

The girl said to him, “I don’t like it, go away,” before her mother was awakened by the sound of her voice and the intruder fled.

The mother comforted her daughter and thought she had just had a bad dream – until the next morning she checked the CCTV footage of the house and made the horrifying discovery, The Western Australian reported.

She was shocked to see a man enter her house through an unlocked door and crawl into her daughter’s bedroom.

The gruesome details may be revealed after Mongoo (pictured) pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges related to the break-in – including assault, burglary and trespass

“I felt nauseous and angry at the same time when I first saw my CCTV footage captured someone just outside my child’s bedroom,” the mother told the newspaper.

“I expected to reassure her by showing her that there was nothing, only to find that her nightmare was our reality. I can’t put into words how relieved I am to have just installed cameras.’

Police were unable to identify Mongoo, a former ice cream factory worker, but he was later arrested following an anonymous tip.

The gruesome details could be revealed after Mongoo pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges related to the break-in, including assault, burglary and trespass.

The mother said the fact that her daughter was on a loft bed might have saved her because Mongoo couldn’t get in easily while she was on the ladder.

Mongoo (pictured) was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again in November

She praised her daughter for standing up for herself and urged other parents to teach their children the same.

“I never thought this could happen to my family, but it happened and despite the trauma, I feel incredibly proud of my daughter and how she responded … Teach children how to ask for help and how to take care of themselves.” come on,” she said.

Mongoo appeared on video before the Geraldton Magistrates Court Monday and faced a total of 27 charges related to three separate incidents.

The other two incidents related to an alleged burglary in Spalding and theft and an alleged burglary in Waaggrakine.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again in November.