Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools shares a sweet family selfie with her five children

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools took to Instagram Monday evening to reminisce about the ‘special’ memories she made with her family this summer.

The 47-year-old couldn’t help but smile as she posed next to her five children and the celebrity chef, also 47, for a sweet selfie.

The couple, who married in 2000 and share Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and River, six, were seen laughing together on a bed.

Family life: Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools took to Instagram Monday night as she posed next to her five children and the celebrity chef for a sweet selfie

Jools explained to her followers how her ‘kids made this real’ [summer] extra special for so many reasons.”

She wrote: ‘My favorite memory of our vacation. We decided to wake River up and have a little party in his room (of course he was still awake from when I put him to bed an hour earlier)!!!

He was happily singing in bed while he listened to us all eating outside. He was over the moon and in typical river fashion he was out of bed dancing and entertaining until we were all down!!

‘A very happy moment that I will always remember ❤️ (I will of course leave the struggle to get him back to sleep after that, when everyone was extinct).’

Excited: Jools, who married Jamie in 2000 and shares Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal, 13, Buddy, 11 and River, six, reminisces about the ‘special’ memories she made with her family this summer

She added that she is ready to send the kids back to school tomorrow and “embrace” the fall.

She continued in the caption: “The bags are packed and at the door the shoes are being polished and the uniforms are all in their rooms.

‘Just finished with little notes to put in their bag, I’m devastated!!! I look forward to having my morning coffee in peace but will miss those little familiar voices everywhere I go.

‘My favorite memory of our holiday’: Jools explained to her followers how her ‘kids really made this’ [summer] extra special for so many reasons’

Can feel autumn in the air, ready to embrace the cozy season! Thank you little family.”

In 2020, Jools revealed she’d had five miscarriages — two before giving birth to River in 2016 and three after that — including in the year during lockdown.

Jools shared a poignant image of a lit candle with her followers alongside a caption describing her tribute to her “stars in the sky.”

Open: In the long caption, Jools explains: ‘The bags are packed and at the door the shoes are being polished and the uniform is all ready in their rooms’

The couple have shared other stories about family life during the lockdown, with Jamie describing homeschooling as “a mix of misery… and misery”.

He also revealed that Jools has had a “deeply scary” battle with prolonged Covid for the past two years.

The celebrity chef said Jools struggled when she contracted Covid and is still struggling with the long-term effects.

Despite being “like a rash on Harley Street,” he said it seemed like “nobody really knows anything” about the condition.

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, an estimated 1.8 million Britons have had Covid for a long time.

Symptoms of prolonged Covid include brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitations, nervous system problems and nausea.