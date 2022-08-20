Jamie Oliver’s wife has been suffering with long Covid with doctors unable to solve the problem 

Jamie Oliver has revealed that his wife has been suffering from Covid for two years.

The celebrity chef, 47, has spoken out about Jools’ “deeply scary” struggle with the condition in an interview with Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine.

He said his wife of 22 had a hard time contracting the virus and is still struggling with its long-term effects.

“She’s had a bad Covid and a long Covid, so she’s been very touched by it unfortunately,” Oliver said.

“She’s okay, but still not what she wants to be. It’s been two years now, she finds it very scary.’

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools (photo) have long been seeking the help of specialized doctors Covid

Jamie Oliver, 47, said his wife Jools struggled when she contracted Covid and is still struggling with the long-term effects

The couple have tried to see specialist doctors for help, but they are unable to solve the problems of long-term Covid as it is a new condition that is still being studied.

He added: “We’re all over Harley Street like a rash, but nobody really knows anything. The data about Covid is still piling up. She’s been an absolute superstar.’

Symptoms of prolonged Covid include breathlessness, fatigue, loss of smell, brain fog, chest pain, palpitations and nausea.

And they can persist for months or years after the infection.

According to the Office for National Statistics, nearly two million people in the UK are living with long-term Covid.

And 21 percent said their ability to engage in daily activities was “much limited,” while 380,000 said their Covid infection was at least two years ago.

Oliver also spoke enthusiastically about his wife and their journey to success.

He said, ‘Jools and I have been together since we were 18. We went to London with only dreams and ambitions.

Fortunately, we were able to cement our relationship before it all started. Then we did it together. It was exciting.’

The couple are parents to Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal 13, Buddy 11, and six-year-old River

Jools has her own clothing line, called Little Bird, which was relaunched in March 2021

But he said there was a time when they thought they wouldn’t be able to have children because Ms. Oliver has polycystic ovarian syndrome, one of the most common causes of infertility in women.

He added: “When I first started dating Jools, she said, ‘I will never be able to have children.’ She had polycystic ovaries. But here we are with five.’

They are parents to Poppy, 20, Daisy, 19, Petal 13, Buddy 11, and six-year-old River. The family lives in a £6 million Tudor mansion in Essex.

Jools, 47, revealed the family was concerned Jamie was filming his cooking shows during lockdown at their £6million Tudor mansion in Essex

Oliver also claimed that raising teenage girls is “hard” work. ‘I haven’t done teenage boys yet, but I found teenage girls very difficult. I was trying to be a real father, I’d give myself nine out of ten for the effort,” he said.

“And once they’re 13, you’re dumped. You look outside. All you want is a few hugs a day and to be appreciated, but there’s a lot of chemistry going on. After 13 you never get that boy back, they change completely.’

The chief acknowledged that the relationship improves once they mature.

But he added, “Just when you start getting them back, they go to college. So it’s like a death.’

He also said he believes that having a famous father made his children’s lives more difficult.

Oliver saw his restaurant empire collapse in 2019, closing 22 of his 25 Jamie’s Italian outlets and selling the other three.

A thousand people lost their jobs and he admitted he lost £25 million of his own money.

But the chef, who was estimated to be worth £200 million at the height of his success, revealed he hopes to open another restaurant in the future.

His latest cookbook, One: Simple One-Pan Wonders, due out next month, is dedicated to Mrs. Oliver.

He said: ‘I have dedicated this to the woman, she has not seen it yet. That might get me some brownie points.”