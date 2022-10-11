Jamie Oliver says he’s ‘ready to fight’ Liz Truss over free school dinners

Jamie Oliver used a BBC interview today to declare war on Liz Truss over free school meals and predicted she will soon be taken from Downing Street, saying: ‘She will be a ship that passes at night’.

The father of five told Radio 4’s Today Program he has “no confidence” in the prime minister and predicted she will soon lose her job – in yet another meddling in politics by the outspoken TV chef.

He said, ‘I have no faith’ [in Liz Truss] – we’ve been following her in her views for six, seven years, she won’t change. She will be a ship passing in the night. I’m actually pretty calm about the whole thing’.

He also claimed that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson “needed to die and have a child” before he saw his stance during school lunches.

Asked if he got Johnson ‘on the side’ after he ‘waged war on him’ over free school meals, the famed cook and restaurateur told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘However, he almost had to die and have a child to put him in image of mind to do the right thing.’

He hinted that he believes the Tories will be voted out in the next election, in part because they “don’t put children first,” he said: “I think kindness should be injected into this party if they have any chance – and I don’t think they know if they have it in them.’ He added: “I have witnessed six prime ministers and thirteen education secretaries. None of them have taken the issue of children’s health seriously.”

But he denied Nick Robinson being part of the “anti-growth coalition,” a term Ms. Truss coined for her critics. He replied, ‘Not at all. Not only have I employed over 20,000 people all my life, but I have traveled the world to say how brilliant Britain is.

Jamie Oliver used a BBC interview today to declare war with Liz Truss over free school meals

The TV chef predicted that Mrs. Truss will soon be shown the door of No. 10. He said, ‘She’ll be a ship that passes at night’

Cigar-loving Therese Coffey admits she didn’t think it was right to ban parents from smoking in cars with kids Health Secretary Therese Coffey (pictured today on LBC) claimed today that the rule change to ban smoking in cars with children probably wasn’t ‘the right thing to do’ Health Secretary Therese Coffey claimed today that the rule change to ban smoking in cars with children was probably not ‘the right thing to do’. dr. Coffey made the controversial statement when it was revealed she plans to reverse the government’s promise to unveil an action plan to tackle tobacco use. Liz Truss’s cigar-smoking ally said she voted against the bill in 2015 because she didn’t believe in telling parents what to do. She admitted that she did not know at the time whether the change in law was actually implemented. When asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari why she voted against the rule change, she said, “Oh, probably because I didn’t think telling parents how to handle the situation was the right thing to do.” Dr Coffey said she couldn’t remember if the law had changed but thinks it “probably has”. She added: “I don’t necessarily start prescriptively… we want a positive prevention program going forward.”

‘That’s what we as a country have to do. We have an incredible country, but just making quick trade deals with the lowest common denominator and threatening British agriculture and British producers is completely insane.’

He added: “The reality is that if you speak to the brightest minds in the economy, in the country, in the world, they will tell you that if you produce healthier children, you will have a more productive, more profitable country. , better GDP. For that you have to think in 10 to 20 years, not in cycles of three years.’

Oliver wants 800,000 more children to get free school meals, but suggested the Conservative leader will resist and that he is “ready for battle”.

“We know that every child who has a good breakfast and lunch learns better in school,” he said.

The Naked Chef has called for the threshold to be opened to those eligible for a free school meal. In May, he was outside Downing Street to demand that Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut BOGOF deals in supermarkets.

A critic said today: Jamie Oliver… the man who ruined school dinners forever… He should stay out of it…’

Currently, the children of parents who have Universal Credit and have an annual income of no more than £7,400, or receive other benefits such as a jobseeker’s allowance, are eligible for free school meals.

Oliver told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘If you make more than £7,400 you don’t get that free school lunch. But I think we can all agree that there is a huge gap between the income test for free school lunches as it stands and Universal Credit.

“I think what the government is saying is Universal Credit is out of the loop and could go up to around £30,000 – £40,000, but we’re actually talking about the bulk of them around £14,000 per household.”

When asked if he wanted the threshold to be met, he replied, “Well, now more than ever…if they opened the threshold of who could have a free school lunch, that would pump money into the system too. that would also really help ensure a much better service at 26,000 schools in the country.”

Five months ago, the celebrity chef showed up on Downing Street and waved an Eton Mess pudding to demand that the Prime Minister ban multibuy and BOGOF deals in stores and supermarkets.

Oliver invited all 15 million of his Twitter and Instagram followers to come to Westminster and demand a policy change, but fewer than 200 showed up when poverty activists branded him tone-deaf.

And Boris Johnson responded by saying the government wouldn’t change its mind about delaying introducing a ban on “buy-one-get-one-free” promotions — even if some foods are high in fat, sugar or salt. .

He said: “If some offers allow people to save on their food bills, then I think we need to be flexible as we continue to tackle obesity.”

Chef Jamie Oliver tossed his Eton rubble into the air outside Downing Street in May, where when he demanded then Prime Minister Boris Johnson reconsider his turnaround in the government’s anti-obesity strategy. He also wants BOGOF deals to be banned

Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival yesterday, the celebrity chef said a ‘men-only kitchen’ was ‘bad’ and ‘not a good place to work’ as they ‘struggle more with ego than women’.

The 47-year-old, who promoted his latest cookbook One: Simple one-pan wonders, suggested that women take a more intuitive approach to cooking when they respond to what lies ahead – which he says he tries to emulate at his best in the kitchen.

“As a young boy I got a craft and this energy about Michelin stars and measurements and how you control nature as opposed to how you react to nature – which I think are more feminine qualities like nourishment and more maternal feelings – so if I’m ever good, I should try to think like a woman,” he added.

Oliver has previously targeted big name chefs for focusing more on their own egos than creating recipe books for anyone to follow, insisting that his celebrity peers should be like a ‘navigation system’ for the home cook.

‘As a man and chef you have to have a huge scratch on your ego and see how many cookbooks are nonsense. It’s because they can’t get out of the restaurant, out of control and with their egos,” he told The Sun last year.

“For me, you have to beat up that person and throw them to the side.

‘My audience is very mainstream. My job is to be clear. You do your work and divide it into chapters that are logical and useful.’

Back in Cheltenham, Oliver contrasted the ‘regimental’ Anglo-French cooking craft he grew up in in his parents’ gastropub, with the Italian cuisine that would later have a major influence on his early career as a chef. more feminine’.

The father of five also credited the success of his early years as the Naked Chef in the 1990s to women, saying his “fame” was “driven by female journalists.”

“I think you should remember what it was like back then, men and women going to work together, but men all over the country were saying, ‘What’s for dinner love?’

While the Naked Chef was busy “getting guys back in the kitchen,” Oliver said things weren’t going well with members of his own gender.

He said he had a ‘difficult’ relationship with men in the first two years, with ‘a fair amount of scaffolding abuse’.

“I was chased and shaken quite a few times. They had it easy and then all of a sudden their girlfriend or wife says, ‘Look, there’s a fetus here on the TV, if he can do it, you sure can, you’re a 45-year-old man, I’ll eat it once a week, lazy b****d!’

“You think you girls have it bad when you go down scaffolding, being the Naked Chef in the 90s wasn’t good…”