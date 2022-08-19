Jamie Oliver reveals his wife Jools has been suffering with long Covid for two years

Jamie Oliver has revealed that his wife has endured a ‘very scary’ battle with protracted Covid over the past two years.

The celebrity chef, 47, said Jools Oliver struggled when she contracted Covid and is still struggling with the long-term effects.

Oliver said his 22-year-old wife was “devastated” but had been a “superstar”. Mail Plus revealed.

And despite being “like a rash on Harley Street,” he said it seemed like “nobody really knows anything” about the condition.

Jamie Oliver, 47, said his wife Jools struggled when she contracted Covid and is still struggling with the long-term effects

A photo Jamie shared on social media in May as he celebrated his 47th birthday. It shows Jools (center) and their daughter, Daisy

According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, an estimated 1.8 million Britons have had Covid for a long time.

Symptoms of prolonged Covid include brain fog, fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitations, nervous system problems and nausea.

The news comes at a time of major change for the Oliver family, with their 20-year-old daughter, Poppy, leaving for college due to lockdown.

The couple share four other children, Daisy, 19, Petal 13, Buddy 11, and six-year-old River.

In a very personal moment in 2020, Jools also revealed that she has had five miscarriages – two before giving birth to River in 2016 and three afterward – including in the year during the lockdown.

Jools shared a poignant image of a burning candle with her 559,000 followers alongside a caption describing her tribute to her “stars in the sky.”

In addition to honoring her own “stars,” she also noted that the tribute was to Archie — her boyfriend’s baby, whom she previously mentioned at Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The couple have shared other stories about family life during the lockdown, with Jamie describing homeschooling as “a mix of misery… and misery”.

Jools has her own clothing line, called Little Bird, which was relaunched in March 2021

Pictured: The Olivers with their older children, left to right: Daisy Boo Pamela, Buddy Bear Maurice, Poppy Honey Rosie and Petal Blossom Rainbow

Meanwhile, Jools, 47, revealed that the family had feared Jamie was filming his cooking shows during the lockdown at their £6million Tudor mansion in Essex.

She said the couple were previously good at separating work and family life, but that changed when she was asked to act as a “producer” and “camerawoman” for his show.

Jamie has had a rough few years in his professional life, with the collapse of his restaurant empire in 2019, which saw a thousand people lose their jobs in 22 establishments.

The chef said he had lost £25 million of his own money.

Jools, 47, revealed the family was concerned Jamie was filming his cooking shows during lockdown at their £6million Tudor mansion in Essex

In May, he appeared outside Downing Street brandishing an Eton Mess pudding to demand that Boris Johnson ban multi-buy deals to curb obesity, but was slammed by the prime minister, who said the move would exacerbate the cost of living. .

The protest came after it emerged that lockdowns and school closures had been linked to an ‘unprecedented’ rise in childhood obesity in England.

Government data shows that record numbers of young people were obese or morbidly overweight by the time they entered daycare or left primary school in April 2021.

Many experts warned at the time that incarceration of children, despite their low risk of Covid, can have long-term consequences for their health.’