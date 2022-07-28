Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth Tierney is ENGAGED to Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson

Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancé Elizabeth Tierney is engaged to Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson – just two weeks after it was revealed they were dating.

Lingerie model Elizabeth, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a photo of an empty ring box after enjoying a romantic beach meal with Kris, 34, where they were served by a private butler.

Mom-of-one Elizabeth posted some clips of their date’s beautiful setting and shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset.

Congratulations! Jamie O’Hara’s ex-fiancé Elizabeth Tierney is engaged to Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson, and Elizbeth shares a photo of the ring box on Instagram on Thursday

They could be seen enjoying a glass of wine while the table was set with flowers.

The couple has shared a number of snaps from their vacation on the Greek island of Kos in recent days.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Elizabeth and Kris for comment.

Happy couple: Lingerie model Elizabeth, 29, enjoyed a romantic meal by the beach with Kris, 34, being served by a private butler

Content: Elizbeth shared a photo of herself looking out over an empty white sand beach at sunset

It was first revealed that the couple had been dating earlier this month, just two months after talkSPORT pundit Jamie, 35, announced the breakup of their seven-year engagement.

Elizabeth now lives with Kris, which came as a shock to mutual friends, who know that the personal trainer had a close friendship with Jamie.

A source told MailOnline: “Elizabeth and Kris have been dating for several weeks.

New romance: The MailOnline revealed that Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth was dating Katie Price’s ex Kris Boyson this month (Elizabeth pictured with Jamie in February 2017)

“They became close as friends and because Kris is Elizabeth’s personal trainer, but it didn’t take long for their relationship to become romantic.

“Elizabeth moved in with Kris, so they’ve already taken their romance to the next level.

“The problem is that Jamie and Kris were good friends, and so there’s an element of betrayal that nobody expected him to move on with Jamie’s ex-fiancée.”

A spokesperson for Kris declined to comment at the time.

Rapid turnaround: Elizabeth’s romance with Kris comes just two months after talkSPORT pundit Jamie announced the breakdown of their seven-year engagement

On May 25, Jamie revealed he had split from Elizabeth, saying on Instagram: “We’ve had 7 great years but it didn’t work out.

“She has given me a lifetime of memories and helped me through the most troubling part of my life.

“Time to work on myself and go back to the drawing board.”

Former footballer Jamie shares children Archie, 12, Harry, 11, and George, eight, with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, 38, while also acting as a father figure to model Elizabeth’s nine-year-old daughter.

In April, Kris sparked speculation that he was back with ex-Katie after the two posted matching Instagram stories of the same luxury getaway.

The pair insisted it was just a coincidence and that Kris had been to the Copper Club hotel in Sussex with another woman.

Katie’s engagement to current boyfriend Carl Woods, 32, was briefly called off last year after claims she sent flirty messages to Kris from her daughter Princess’s Instagram profile.

Kris, who previously starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, dated model Bianca Gascoigne, 35, after the end of his on/off romance with Katie.

The couple split in 2021, citing their busy work lives as the reason for the split.