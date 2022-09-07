Jamie Lynn Spears, Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality show

Advertisement

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrities taking part in Fox’s upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test.

The duo will compete in “some of the toughest, most grueling challenges in the script of the actual Special Forces selection process,” according to the network.

Unlike most reality shows, the 16 stars will not be eliminated every week, but will continue as long as they are able to weather the physical, mental and emotional hurdles on the program.

The only way out of the show “is either forfeiture for failure or possible injury or being coerced by the agents,” it said. People.

Former ex-special forces operatives Rudy Reyes, Mark ‘Billy’ Billingham, Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox and Remi Adeleke will lead the training exercises designed to reveal the deepest and truest character of ‘celebrities.’

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test puts celebrities you know and love through the most pure and authentic test of endurance I’ve ever seen. In many ways, it’s more about mental strength than physical strength,” Rob Wade, the president of alternative entertainment and specials, said in a statement.

He continued, “It’s an eye-opening glimpse of the most intense training in the world,” Wade continued, “and gives a taste of the bravery and courage our armed forces display on a daily basis, which was a life-changing experience for these celebrities.”

Kenya Moore, Spice Girls’ Mel B, The Bachlorette’s Hannah Brown, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Beverley Mitchell, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza and Dr. Drew Pinsky are also among the celebrities.

Others include Anthony Scaramucci, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy and Tyler Florence.

Special Forces: The Ultimate Test will be released in January 2023.

The new series is being produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Alicia Kerr and Becky Clarke are executive producers.

The first cast photo shows the cast all wearing matching white long sleeves, camouflage pants and hiking boots.