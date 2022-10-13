Jamie Lee Curtis shuts down Sunrise star in ‘awkward’ interview

Jamie Lee Curtis was in no mood for Sunrise showbiz correspondent Steve Hargrave on Thursday morning.

The American-born A-lister, 63, spoke to the breakfast show to promote its latest screamfest, Halloween Ends, and was less than impressed with his corny jokes.

Famous for her roles in horror movies, Steve kicked off the segment by giving the scream queen a “true Halloween intro” by playing the franchise’s famous theme on a mini keyboard.

But despite his best efforts, the Hollywood legend quickly snapped back.

“That was a failure,” she said after Steve messed up a few notes, adding, “That was a complete failure.”

Steve explained that he was “practising for days” before trying to scare her with ghostly sound effects.

He tried to make her believe that someone had broken into her house, before donning a Michael Myers mask from the movie Halloween.

But clearly an old pro, the mother of two calmly said ‘oh boy’ before revealing she’s not scared at all.

“Yeah, you know what, honey? Let me just say this. You know, it’s kinda gone… [The mask] looks a bit silly to you actually. It’s not scary at all for me.

“Michael has no personality. He’s not like this cute guy with a beard and earplugs sticking out of his ears with a really sad little music maker. He’s a monster, and you’re not a monster,’ she added.

Steve then asked if he should ‘stick with his day job’, to which Jamie replied, ‘No doubt – because apparently you’re good at it!’

Jamie made her feature film debut as teenage babysitter Laurie Strode in John Carpenter’s groundbreaking slasher film Halloween.

After Jamie left, Steve chatted with fellow Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew.

“Steve, you were trying to scare her, the terrible woman—she didn’t feel like it?” asked Eddie.

“I’m used to scaring people with this face, I can’t help it,” he joked.

“She’s also someone who loves the mickey. Every time I’ve interviewed her, she keeps you on your toes. It was no different this time, it’s called Halloween Ends, as you say, so I knew this interview was going to be a very spooky experience.”

The clip went viral on social media, with many viewers cringing at the “awkwardness” of the encounter.

“I actually thought she was a little mean,” one wrote.

“She’s fucking rude!” added one more.

‘It was uncomfortable watching. I’ve never seen her act like that,” one person commented.

“I thought she had a better sense of humor than that!” commented another.

Halloween Ends is the final chapter in the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy that kicked off with Halloween in 2018. The sequel Halloween Kills was released in 2021.

It’s part of a decades-long franchise that began in 1978 with John Carpenter’s iconic Halloween movie, which first showed fear-ridden audiences the infamous Michael Myers.

