Jamie Lee Curtis rocks an emerald green pantsuit while discussing the Halloween franchise

Jamie Lee Curtis wears an emerald green pantsuit during a performance at The Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The 63-year-old actress was all smiles at the festival held Wednesday at Convene in New York City.

She was joined by producer Jason Blum, who both discussed the Halloween movie franchise, including the upcoming Halloween Ends.

She stepped outside and wore a slightly see-through emerald green top over an emerald green suit jacket, secure with a black face mask.

She also rocked a matching emerald green wide-leg pants and black pumps for her look.

The actress even walked past a fan wearing a full Michael Myers costume from her Halloween movie franchise.

Curtis became a household name when she was cast as Laurie Strode in the iconic 1978 horror classic Halloween.

As the character propelled her to mainstream stardom, she kept returning for sequels such as Halloween II, Halloween H20, and Halloween Resurrection.

She also returned for Halloween 2018, the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills and the upcoming Halloween Ends, in theaters October 14.

Curtis is from the critically acclaimed Everything Everywhere All At Once with Michelle Yeoh.

She also stars in the video game adaptation Borderlands alongside Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Haley Bennett.

The actress also stars in Disney’s upcoming Haunted Mansion with Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder, Danny DeVito and Owen Wilson.

She is also attached to star in the upcoming movie Spychosis, although there is no indication when it will start filming.

The actress is also gearing up for her directorial debut, which she also co-wrote with Russell Goodman.

The story follows.

