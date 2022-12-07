Jamie Lee Curtis mingles with pal Jennifer Grey at THR Women In Entertainment gala

<!–

Jamie Lee Curtis mingled with her friend and ’80s co-star Jennifer Gray at a celebrity-studded event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The dynamic duo caused a storm at The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Power 100 Women In Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

For her latest outing, Jamie Lee, 64, made a cheerful figure as she lovingly wrapped one arm around Jennifer, 62, and flashed a peace sign with the other.

Jamie Lee wore a t-shirt with a picture of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman allegedly beaten to death by Iran’s morality police in September after she was arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

The outcry over the incident sparked a months-long riot in cities across Iran under the slogan: ‘Zan Zendegi Azadi’, meaning ‘Freedom of women’s life’.

Hundreds of demonstrators were killed, but the movement continued undeterred, with people in the streets chanting, “Marg Bar Dikatur” (“Death to the dictatorship.”)

As a touch of hope, Jamie Lee’s t-shirt featured an image of Mahsa in the style of the “Yes We Can” posters from Barack Obama’s 2008 winning presidential campaign.

Jamie Lee took the stage that night along with singer and actress Janelle Monae to award college scholarships “to high school students from underserved communities across Los Angeles,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They gave a grant from the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation to Chapman University to one Seun Rebecca, who mentors Randi Matthews, CEO of Multi-Hyphen Media.

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Jennifer, who memorably starred opposite Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, revealed that Jamie Lee helped her design the cover of her memoir.

In a new profile of Jennifer, Jamie Lee told the New York Times that her album cover was the result of her DIY photoshop phone app skills.

She explained, “It’s not overly fancy. It wasn’t for a magazine. There is trust, an establishment of the self in flow. It feels like she’s on to something.’