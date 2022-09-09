Jamie Lee Curtis joins Kyle Richards at Halloween Horror Nights event 

<!–

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards looked in good spirits as they attended the opening of Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in LA on Thursday.

The pair opted for a laid-back look as they walked the red carpet at the event, which comes just weeks before the premiere of their new movie Halloween Ends.

Jamie, 63, opted for a black sweater with a Halloween Michael Myers print and paired it with black skinny jeans.

Co-stars: Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards both opted for a casual look as they attended the opening of Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in LA on Thursday

The actress also wore a pair of black boots and sported her locks in a cropped style.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle opted for a black top and jeans.

The actress, who plays Lindsay Wallace in the Halloween franchise, also wore a black blazer and matching shoes.

Kyle posed next to her co-star Jamie on the red carpet, shaping her brunette locks into loose waves.

Event: The pair walked the red carpet together at the event, which comes just weeks before the premiere of their new movie Halloween Ends

Looks good: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle opted for a black top with jeans

Casual: Jamie, 63, chose a black sweater with a Halloween Michael Myers print and paired it with black skinny jeans

Also attending the event was actor Vince Vaughn, who kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The outing comes after the trailer for Halloween Ends debuted in July, the end of the new trilogy that started with Halloween in 2018.

Jamie started her career in the classic horror franchise with the 1978 original Halloween, which also kick-started her fame in the entertainment industry.

While Jamie reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode, the lone survivor of Michael Myers’ 1978 massacre, James Jude plays Courtney the serial killer.

Relaxed: Also attending the event was actor Vince Vaughn who kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans

Style: Actress Katie Siegel wore a white T-shirt and a matching pleated skirt

Siblings: Actor Zackary Arthur attended the event along with his brother Aiden

Other actors in the horror film include Andi Matichak as Allyson, Laurie’s granddaughter, Will Patton, Kyle and Omar Dorsey.

Kylie returned to the franchise in Halloween Kills in 2021 after appearing in the original film with Jamie as a child.

Halloween Ends is distributed by Universal and one of the production companies involved is Blumhouse Productions.

Although the first trailer has officially aired, fans will have to wait until October 14 for the film’s release.