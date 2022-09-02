Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Foster, Jennifer Grey celebrate opening of Dear Jane’s restaurant

<!–

Hollywood showed up en masse on Tuesday evening for the opening of Dear Jane’s restaurant in Marina del Rey, California.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Jodie Foster, Sharon Stone and Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Gray were among the A-List stars who dressed up for the glitzy event, which encouraged a 1970s-inspired dress code.

Two-time Oscar winner Jodie, 59, looked stunning in an abstract patterned dress and headscarf as she arrived with her wife, photographer Alexandra Hedison, in a very rare appearance for the Silence of the Lambs star.

A-list: Jamie Lee Curtis, Alexandra Hedison, Jodie Foster and Jennifer Gray pose with Patti Röckenwagner (Partner, Dear Jane’s) in Marina del Rey, California

Meanwhile, Halloween legend Jamie Lee, 63, was on hand to greet customers when they arrived at the establishment, as she is friends with the team behind the new hotspot.

When guests call to make reservations, they hear the voice of the A Fish Called Wanda star — who attended the bash with her husband Christopher Guest — providing information.

Jamie Lee is friends with Patti Röckenwagner, who, together with partner and husband Hans Röckenwagner and Josiah Citrin of Melisse, will open the new restaurant to the public on September 15.

Leave a message: When guests call to make reservations at the restaurant, they will hear the voice of Jamie Lee Curtis, who attended the bash with husband Christopher Guest (Pictured)

Glitterati: Oscar winner Jodie Foster mingles with Sharon Stone at the star-studded bash

Also in attendance was Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone, who stood out in a vibrant gold-studded pantsuit.

Sharon, 62, later posted about the event on her Instagram, writing: “Feeling it at a 70s party for @dearjanesla fantastic new restaurant in the marina.”

The 1970s theme was chosen to commemorate the site’s heyday with 180 degree views of the marina and a sun-filled dining room designed and hand-built by one of the owners Hans Röckenwagner.

Party People: Top Gun: Maverick star Tarzan Davis is pictured with Hans Röckenwagner

Star-studded: Basic Instinct star Sharon, 62, was in high spirits at the bash

It includes a bustling dark lounge renovated to the bar of the sibling restaurant Dear John’s in Culver City, where Jamie Lee Curtis is also known for frequent visits.

In the evenings, the menu featured oysters freshly shelled by roaming shuckers, spark plug sticks (homemade fish fingers topped with caviar), wagyu beef pigs in a blanket, Shrimp Louie at the table and Jane’s version of fish fillet.

Guests sipped Lallier Rosé champagne and Dear Jane’s signature cocktails Blue Lagoon Margaritas, Lady Jane Rumtails and Mermaid mocktails.