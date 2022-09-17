Jamie Laing reveals his whole building is filled with deadly carbon monoxide

Jamie Laing took to Instagram on Saturday morning to reveal that his entire tenement building was filled with carbon monoxide.

The Made In Chelsea star, 33, was awakened at 6 a.m. by the non-stop beeping of his carbon monoxide detector, before discovering that the entire building was filled with the deadly gas.

The star explained that he was “absolutely exhausted” from the unusual wake-up call and assured fans that everyone in the building was okay and that the building is now completely free.

Jamie posted to his 980K followers at 6am, admitting he wasn’t sure what to do after half an hour of constant beeping of the alarm.

He explained: ‘Guys it’s 6am and my carbon monoxide alarm is beeping so I googled and they told me to call the Gas Emergency, they never had to call before and I was also told to open a window to open.’

The beeping could be heard in the background as the reality star explained the situation and paused to point out the noise when he asked, “Do you hear that? It’s carbon monoxide

Jamie then turned to his fans for advice, as he was concerned about whether to stay at his house or evacuate.

He continued: “So if anyone has buzzed or went off a carbon monoxide alarm, let me know what to do. Am I inside? Am I not inside? How dangerous is it? Some trick to sleep too, because I’m dead tired, it’s been going on for half an hour.’

Two hours later, the podcast host returned to his stories and shared an update on the scary situation after a professional came to help.

Jamie explained that the whole building was full and shared: ‘Little update, the gas rescuer just came by, Steve, nice guy.

“He told me the whole building is full of carbon monoxide, silent killer. I can’t taste it, feel it, feel it, nothing at all.

“The whole building is full of carbon monoxide, full of it. Everyone’s fine, everyone’s fine, it’s clear now,” he assured.

Jamie then urged his followers to check their own carbon monoxide detectors, wondering how dangerous the gas could have been without the alarm.

He swore, ‘But my point is, if it wasn’t for that beeping alarm, it could have been a different story, who knows.

“So if you haven’t checked your carbon monoxide alarm, if you haven’t checked it, tested it, if you don’t have one, check it.

“Try it this weekend, because it’s a silent killer, so there you go – check it, everyone is fine and yes,” he finished.

Jamie’s fiancé Sophie Habboo seemed absent from the ordeal, as he turned to followers for help.

The couple, who will tie the knot next year in Matt, live together in a sumptuous two-bed Chelsea pillow.

Carbon monoxide is extremely harmful when inhaled, displacing oxygen and depriving organs of the necessary air.

Large amounts can cause damage to the body within hours or even minutes, possibly resulting in loss of consciousness, suffocation and death.