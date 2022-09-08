Jamie Laing describes the first time he had ‘drunken’ sex with now-fiancée Sophie Habboo

<!–

Jamie Laing has described the first time he had sex with fiancé Sophie Habboo as “electric.”

The former Made In Chelsea star, 33, described the couple’s ‘drunk’ first intimate encounter in detail during a tell-all appearance on ITV2’s Shopping with Keith Lemon, which airs Thursday night.

The TV personality gushed that he’s “never loved anything more in my life” than former co-star Sophie, 28, before going into details of the first time they had sex, stating: “We were pretty drunk and we both had an orgasm. !’

In the hilarious segment, McVitie’s heir Jamie went shopping and wine tasting with Keith.

Jamie spoke to the comedian about getting engaged and said: ‘I’ve never loved anything with Sophie in all my life, she’s just the best.

“When we first had sex, we were pretty drunk and we both had orgasms.”

Keith replied sarcastically, saying, “Well, you did.”

Jamie declared, ‘Because I’m a legend!’

Jamie giggled in some more intimate details and added, “When I had an orgasm I was a little drunk and I was sitting on top of her and I said to her, ‘Did you feel that?” It was so electric!’

Jamie’s latest TV appearance comes after the couple shared details about their upcoming wedding, saying planning it is turning out to be an “utter nightmare.”

Sophie called her husband-to-be a “groomzilla” and said he insists he will also walk down the aisle on their big day, which will take place in Spain in May 2023.

Jamie appeared on This Morning last week and said: ‘Planning a wedding is the worst thing ever. When you’re engaged, people say it’s so exciting, but we’re filled with fear.

“We do wedding scents, where you make a scent so you can give it to guests when they leave and they can smell your wedding for the rest of their lives.”

Sophie Talked About Her Fiancé’s Marriage Demands: ‘Jamie Wants Me To Wait For Him’ [at the end of the aisle] so he can walk downstairs while everyone else is watching.

She added: ‘He’s a groomzilla. The guest list keeps me up at night, we haven’t sent out our save-the-dates yet and it’s seven months away.”

Jamie said, ‘The whole thing is a complete nightmare.’

Speaking on Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett’s podcast, Dish, last month, Jamie gushed about the “amazing combination” of a big wedding paid for by his future wife’s parents.

He said, ‘I want the big wedding. And her parents pay for it. It’s a great combo. I want this.

“And in Spain, I found out that the groom can actually walk down the aisle first. Because I want that moment when the doors open, and everyone goes… I’m going… This is the best show! Like Zac Efron.’

The pair were previously best friends before their friendship in Made In Chelsea turned into romance and they started dating three years ago.

Candy Kittens founder Jamie posed the question during a romantic proposal at London’s Rosewood Hotel in December 2021.

Shopping with Keith Lemon starts at 10pm on ITV2.