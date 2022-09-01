Jamie Laing and fiancée Sophie Habboo say wedding planning is an ‘utter nightmare’

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared the latest details of their upcoming wedding, as they revealed that planning it is an ‘utter nightmare’.

The MIC star, 28, labeled her husband-to-be Jamie, 33, a ‘groomzilla’ and after it was revealed he insists he’ll also be walking down the aisle on their big day.

The couple, who host the wedding podcast Almostweds, appeared on This Morning with hosts Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay to share their “anxiety” about the schedule.

Jamie told viewers: ‘Planning a wedding is the worst thing ever. When you’re engaged, people say it’s so exciting, but we’re filled with fear.

“We did wedding scents, where you make a scent so you can give it to guests when they leave and they can smell your wedding for the rest of their lives.”

Sophie Talked About Her Fiancé’s Marriage Demands: ‘Jamie Wants Me To Wait For Him’ [at the end of the aisle] so he can walk downstairs while everyone else is watching.

She added: ‘He’s a groomzilla. The guest list keeps me up at night, we haven’t sent out our save-the-dates yet and it’s seven months away.”

Jamie said, ‘The whole thing is a complete nightmare.’

They also revealed that they plan to have a joint bachelorette party, known as a “sten,” rather than celebrate separately.

Jamie said he told his friends to watch their interview so he wouldn’t have to reveal the decision to his closest men in person.

They explained that they would be renting a girls’ and boys’ villa that was next door to each other, and Rochelle said it was “like Love Island’s Casa Amor.”

Jamie joked: ‘Can we get back’

Vernon added: ‘Imagine Laura Whitmore showing up’

It was the couple’s first joint TV appearance since Sophie accidentally let her slip their wedding date on Good Morning Britain last month.

When Richard Madeley asked when their wedding would take place, Sophie immediately replied, “May 19th.”

A shocked Jamie responded by saying, ‘I can’t believe you just did that! You told me on the podcast that I wanted to say the date and now you just said…”

Richard joined in as a joke: ‘The wedding is off!

Jamie joked, ‘We’re over, we’re over!’

Elsewhere in the chat, Sophie revealed that Jamie was the most stressed out when it came to planning.

She said, “You’ve become a groomzilla, I’ve been a quiet bride.”

She revealed that she has not yet seen or tried on her dress as it is made especially for her.

Jamie asked Sophie to marry him in December in handwritten letters at the luxury hotel Rosewood in London – but the intimate moment was almost ruined when nearby candles almost set Sophie on fire.

Speaking of Made in Chelsea, Sophie explained: “Actually he was at the Rosewood, where we had our first real date, and he was so calm, we could just spend the night there, and I was like ‘okay, nice’ and then I knocked and he opened the door and he liked to run, opened it, and he said ‘read the letters’ and he ran away. Music was playing…

Her opponent Ruby Adler added, “Did you know right away?”

Sophie continued: ‘I knew… literally my eyes were like… and I turned all the candles over so there was wax everywhere, all over my bag, all over my sneakers, I was like ‘oh shoot’… I read all the letters and cry, cry…

“He actually said, ‘I want to spend my life with you,’ and then I was walking around and he was on one knee.”

Sophie previously revealed: ‘The wedding will be next year, hopefully in April/May. It’s really stressful to plan everything.

“We haven’t found a location yet, but I want it to be abroad. We looked at Seville because my father lives in Spain and I’ve been there a lot, but it didn’t quite add up.

“It could be Mallorca, Ibiza, we thought of Cape Town, but we decided not to.”

Jamie added: ‘We have a guest list and it’s a massive 220 people, which is big for a foreign wedding. Spencer, Hugo, Proudlock, Mytton, they’re all coming, we all grew up together, Millie, Caggie, it’s an old fashioned reunion.

“We plan to get married together at a land registry in Chelsea and then get married and take our vows.”

It comes after Jamie swears he’s “done” with reality TV because he wants to protect his future marriage.

He added: “I left Made In Chelsea because I didn’t want my relationship with Sophie on camera. There were many other reasons, but that was the big one.

“I’ve seen so many relationships fail on reality TV shows, and I didn’t want this to happen.

“Relationships in TV shows are difficult because of the constant need for content. Relationships can be mundane, and you have a need to make things interesting, so everything gets more exaggerated and that’s hard.”

She said, ‘I found the dress. I am also currently getting sketches back for my evening dress. If I could have three dresses I would!

“I tried a large Cinderella dress, and I loved it and my bridesmaids loved them all on me, but my dress isn’t like that… My bridesmaids are my best friends Chrissy, and Bella, Melissa [Tattam]who plays at Made In Chelsea, and my sister, Georgia.”

Jamie added: ‘Spencer [Matthews] becomes master of ceremonies and I have three best men. I think I’m going to do Nashville for my bachelorette party. Nashville is the new Vegas.

“It’s going to be one last hurrah, everything is going well, but I don’t want to wear T-shirts that say ‘boys’ on tour.” I will be tired after the first day. I bet Sophie will have male strippers…