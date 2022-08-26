Jamie Foxx is a secret Trump impersonator: Comedian sets internet alight gives spot-on impression

Jamie Foxx was shot with a surprisingly impressive impersonation of former President Donald Trump.

The 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor, comedian and singer sat in a hotel room recording an interview for… The Rap Radar Podcast teamed up with rapper Snoop Dogg to promote the couple’s new Netflix movie Day Shift when he suddenly became impressed, much to the amazement and glee of everyone around him.

Foxx’s facial expressions seem virtually indistinguishable from the real thing, including Trump’s intonation and cadence.

Jamie Foxx was recorded doing an impression of the former president

Foxx was recording an interview with rapper Snoop Dogg. The group went into hysterics when they heard Foxx’s impression

Foxx begins his piece with a reference to the time in 2017 when Trump defended neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides, a lot of great people, on both sides,” he says, making the room hysterical.

“I know Harry-O, he’s a wonderful person. He couldn’t vote for me back then, now he can vote for me when he gets out,” Foxx continued, speaking of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris.

Harris was sent to prison in 1988 for attempted murder and kidnapping. He had been heavily involved in the LA drug scene.

Foxx’s impression seems virtually indistinguishable from the real thing, including Trump’s intonation and cadence

Trump was regularly mocked and fooled with a number of impressions during his presidency

While in prison, he became a business adviser and was pardoned by Trump just before leaving office in 2021.

“I like Snoop DO-Double G,” Foxx continued in Trump’s signature voice, nailing down his New York acceptance and raucous tone.

Foxx then received some classic Trump lines: “Excuse me! Excuse me! Fake news,’ he said.

“They tried to give the virus. I beat the virus!’ he crowed, much to the amusement of all present.

Twitter users declared Foxx’s impression to be the best yet of the 45th president.

Twitter users declared Foxx’s impression to be the best yet of the 45th president

“Okay, coffee is coming out of my nose now,” Stephan wrote.

“You know Trump is going to post at 5 a.m. that he never really thought Jamie Foxx was talented,” Deto Ladi tweeted.

“This is the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard, Jamie is talented,” Jazmyne said.

“Literally the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard. Is there a talent that @iamjamiefoxx doesn’t have? Next thing we know, he juggles and cooks like a professional chef,” Chase Schleich said.

‘It’s unbelievable. It’s the best impression of Trump EVER… and he does it so effortlessly. What a talented man he is,’ Harmony said.

“Foxx is a very talented man,” wrote another.

“This is seriously the best I’ve heard. The comedy is in what Jamie says, because the accent isn’t a goof, it’s a real imitation. Wow,” Dan Delgardo explained.

“Hearing the audio without the video – couldn’t tell the difference,” said Rob.

‘Man is a goddamn legend! If I hadn’t seen it was Jamie Foxx, I would have believed it was actually Trump. This is about the only time I hear Trump speak and have a big smile on my face,” Senjutsu Sage wrote.

“Well done…OMG….if he sees a black man impersonating him perfectly I can only imagine what shade of Trump’s red face would be and I bet his hair would be a mess too. Burgers would fly!!! Love it!’ tweeted G. Hansen.

Twitter seemed to have a rare moment of agreement about how good Foxx’s impression was

Jamie Foxx has absolutely the best impression of Donald Trump I’ve ever heard. Unbelievable!’ said DeLeon.

“Omg that’s a great impression,” David Weissman said.

“I can’t stop watching, it’s so good,” said one. “I didn’t expect it to be this perfect,” agreed another.

“That guy is so talented,” Jamie Starr said.

“That was the best impression I’ve seen so far!” summarizes Nava Bromberger.

Impersonations of Trump were all over television and social media during his presidency with Alec Baldwin, Dana Carvey and James Austin Johnson all doing credible impersonations.

Alec Baldwin portrayed Donald Trump for much of his presidency on SNL