Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco stand out while rocking flashy outfits during a screening of Day Shift

Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attended a fan screening of Day Shift at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Dallas on Friday.

The 54-year-old actor and his 37-year-old costar appeared to be enjoying their time at the event, addressing the fans in the audience.

The pair also later changed outfits to visit Despierta America at Univision Studios in Doral, Florida, the same day.

Foxx chose to wear a black button-up shirt throughout the event and several star images on the front section.

The Miami Vice actor also wore pants that matched the color of his top.

The Academy Award-winning artist wore various jewelry and tinted sunglasses.

Franco opted for a floral print T-shirt tucked into slim-fitting jet black pants.

The costars were also joined by Day Shift director JJ Perry at the fan screening.

Development on Day Shift was unveiled to the public earlier in October 2020.

The film revolves around a pool cleaner who becomes involved with a group of vampire hunters.

In addition to starring in the film, Foxx serves as one of the executive producers.

Other performers to be featured in the film include Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Karla Souza and Snoop Dogg.

The feature went into production in April and lasted several months. Day Shift is currently scheduled to hit Netflix on August 12.

Foxx and Franco later changed into different outfits while promoting the film on Despierta America, in which they were joined by Souza.

The star of Django Unchained opted for a graphic printed button-up shirt that contrasted with a set of jet black trousers.

The performer also rocked a matching pair of sneakers and kept his sunglasses on during the performance.

Franco tucked a floral-print shirt into slim-fitting trousers.

Souza showed off her tight legs while wearing a beautifully patterned and multicolored dress.