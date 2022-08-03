Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco are serious about their style as they arrive at Day Shift movie premiere

Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco put their best fashion foot forward for the premiere of the movie Day Shift in Miami.

The two longtime actors, 54 and 37, turned heads when they dressed down to the last detail in summery styles.

Jamie wore a short sleeve shirt with ombre colors and Dave opted for a mint green monochromatic suit.

Foxx, who plays a vampire-hunting dad in Day Shift, looked great as ever in his Blue Sky Inn Hawaiian shirt.

It featured blue, cream and purple colors throughout, with an all-over logo print of the brand.

He elevated the Miami-appropriate look with slightly tinted aviator sunglasses.

Foxx drew attention to himself with glittering necklaces around his neck bearing his daughters’ initials – Corinne, 28, and Annalize, 13.

The funny man wore even more accessories with a striking watch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other.

A lifelong bachelor, Jamie looked handsome with a fresh faded haircut and a neatly groomed goatee.

His outfit also included crisp black jeans that he paired with crisp white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Franco was muscular in an expertly tailored blazer and matching pleated-front trousers.

He wore his matching shirt tucked into the pants and accentuated the look with classic white tennis shoes.

The California native’s light-colored presentation was complementary to the season, and he kept his cool with a clean-shaven face.

The actor, who plays Foxx’s sidekick in the action comedy, wore his light brown hair neatly combed back with a side part.

Also attending the event was Miss Universe 2020 winner Andrea Meza, 27, who arrived in a bubblegum pink dress.

The hyper-feminine look hugged her curves as she showed off her slim 5ft11in figure.

The number was sleeveless and had a plunging neckline that showed off her stubborn cleavage.

She looked like a doll with her thick and luscious brunette locks flowing in deep waves down her back and chest.

Day Shift – headed by director JJ Perry – begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, August 12.