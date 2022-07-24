Jamie Elliott kicks goal after the siren as Collingwood win another THRILLER

Jamie Elliott was Collingwood’s hero on Sunday, kicking a goal after the siren as the Magpies defeated Essendon by four points in a nerve-wracking match in a packed MCG to win a ninth game in a row and climb into the top four .

With a lead of one point, the Bombers had a chance to finish the game with less than a minute on the clock, but Harrison Jones could only hit the post from the front right, giving Collingwood a slim chance.

As it turned out, this was all Elliott needed. The star marked forward about 40 yards from the border, before going back to calmly place the target after the siren blew on the MCG.

Jamie Elliott was Collingwood’s hero on Sunday, kicking a goal after the siren to beat Essendon

Elliott was mobbed by all of his Magpies teammates when 72,402 fans went ballistic.

The extraordinary result of 12.8 (80) to 11.10 (76) makes it nine straight wins for the Magpies, placing them fourth on the ladder above Fremantle.

Collingwood’s record in close games borders on ridiculous, but this win was the most unlikely of them all.

After flying out of the blocks with the first six goals and a 37-point lead at halftime, Collingwood got 11 of the next 13 against Essendon as the Bombers took a 21-point buffer in the final term.

The star marked forward about 40 yards from the boundary, before going back to calmly score the goal after the siren blew to seal a thrilling win for the Pies

Elliott was mobbed by all his Magpies teammates when 72,402 fans went ballistic

But the Magpies’ resilience came to the fore once again, kicking the last four goals of an exciting game.

After Fremantle’s bizarre draw with Richmond on Friday night, the Magpies jumped the Dockers into fourth place.

The only downside for Collingwood was a shoulder injury to Brayden Maynard, which saw the top defender out early in the final quarter.

Collingwood dynamo Jack Ginnivan took center stage again after the AFL issued a warning last week that players will no longer be awarded free kicks when they duck or shrug their heads on tackles

The Bombers had a chance to seal the game with less than a minute on the clock, but Harrison Jones could only hit the post from the front right

The loss to Collingwood was Essendon’s first after three consecutive wins

The young attacker was denied a free kick after a tackle from Essendon defender Mason Redman made contact around his neck in the first quarter.

The umpire who called play-on sent the Magpies crowd into action, whooping louder than they did all afternoon.

Redman was substituted out of the game in the third quarter after sustaining internal bruises.

Nick Daicos caught the eye last week when he shone with 40 touches and three goals in Collingwood’s win over Adelaide, but it was older brother Josh who created the buzz this time around.

Matt Guelfi scored two goals for the Bombers, but it wasn’t enough for Essendon

Collingwood lost Brayden Maynard to injury early in the last quarter

Josh Daicos scored one of the goals of the season when he held the ball right on the boundary line, bouncing twice, before successfully snapping at full speed.

Essendon was one of the disappointing teams of 2022, but they are closing the year with some promise despite the painful defeat.

The Bombers have claimed two top eight scalps Sydney and Brisbane in the past five weeks, comfortably beating other finals contenders St Kilda and Gold Coast.

Collingwood will host Port Adelaide in the MCG next Saturday as they try to win a 10th straight match, while Essendon takes on humble North Melbourne.