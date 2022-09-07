Jamie Durie faces opposition to his $2.3million mansion development

<!–

Jamie Durie’s plans to build a $2.3 million mansion on Sydney’s north coast are under fire from neighbors.

His hopes of transforming his waterfront lot at Avalon Beach by knocking over the original 1960s four-bedroom cottage has already been heavily criticized by locals.

Famed horticulturist, 52, who has planted 2,000 native trees on the property, has dismissed the latest complaints as a case of ‘garden envy’.

The current dispute was caused over Durie’s construction of a retaining wall, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The construction was “undocumented,” according to the Northern Beaches council. Durie has now submitted a new building application.

Meanwhile, the municipality announced on its website that ‘the action has been suspended pending the decision of the municipality on the application’.

The former Manpower stripper says the city has supported his plans.

“I’m going to continue with the rest of the building of the garden area on the lower half of the lot in front of the house, because that’s the most sustainable thing we can do before we dig,” he said.

An earlier development for Durie’s six-bedroom home sparked outrage from the community when it was revealed that the Masked Singer finalist planned to remove 17 native trees.

There were further complaints that Durie’s “fatally flawed” proposal was overdeveloped and threatened the natural environment, including a neighboring colony of microbats.

According to the report, Durie has changed his plans, reducing the scale of the new house to four bedrooms. He says he now plans to remove only two native trees.

It comes after Durie announced plans to have another child with his fiancée Ameka Jane, 35. The couple are parents to one-year-old daughter Beau.