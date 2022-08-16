Jamie Durie, 52, praises his days on stage as a Manpower stripper

<!–

Jamie Durie says he’s thankful for his Manpower stripper days because it boosted his confidence.

The star, 52, who was the most recent performer on The Masked Singer, added that he will always be proud of his nights on stage.

“To go out and try something, you have to be confident, you have to believe in what you stand for, which I’ve always done,” he told the Herald Sun .

“Travelling the world allowed me to (study at) … the university of life.”

Jamie said he was able to circle the world ’40 times’ as part of his days with the all-male supergroup.

“I was in South Africa when I was 17, Las Vegas when I was 19 and played in Paris and London when I was 21,” he said.

“By the time I turned 24, I’d been around the world 30 or 40 times. Your mind absorbs a lot when you are that old. You suck it up like a sponge.’

Jamie was unmasked as ‘Tiger’ on Sunday night on the Australian version of The Masked Singer.

Judge Chrissie Swan couldn’t hide her excitement after correctly guessing the TV personality’s identity.

The former Backyard Blitz star sang the Elton John classic I’m Still Standing alongside Blowfly, but failed to impress the show’s live audience.

Jamie recently welcomed girl Beau with fiancé, Ameka Jane

‘You have me! You had me from the start, didn’t you, Chrissie?’ Jamie said as he took off his mask.

‘What a ride! What a ride,” he continued.

Mel B then said she remembers Jamie from his appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I remember you from Oprah. You were the sexy gardener,’ she said.

Jamie recently welcomed baby girl Beau with fiancé, Ameka Jane.