Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg share sweet bathtub photo of their baby twins

Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg shared a sweet photo on Tuesday of their two baby twin boys relaxing in a bathtub while bathing.

‘Rub a dub dub’ wrote The Mindy Project actor, 44, followed by a repost by Jamie, 39, on her Instagram stories, where she explained, ‘Two baths a day in NYC weather.’

The shy tykes seemed to be playing a game of peek-a-boo, with only the tops of their heads and their big brown eyes visible above the rim of the tub.

Proud Mom’s Reunion co-star Jillian Bell commented, “This is so cute,” and artist Tim Okamura wrote, “Amazing photo.”

The couple, who have been married since 2015, welcomed the boys in October via a surrogate mother.

The busy mom who bragged about US Weekly who “could change a diaper in less than five minutes” has also openly talked about choosing surrogacy because she was “terrified” that getting pregnant would sidetrack her career.

The actress told Today, “I was terrified to put my life on hold for more than two years. In my industry it feels like you are quickly forgotten if you don’t work within a month of your last job.’

“It moves so fast in what we do. So it’s a compromise we made as a couple.’

The Misfits actress publicly shared her experience about freezing her eggs in 2019, but kept the surrogacy a secret.

“It’s still not very common and we weren’t ready for a verdict yet. We really just did it to protect ourselves.’

Since the twins have arrived, parents admit it’s ‘all hands on deck’, telling People that extra help is often needed. “Especially with twins, you need at least three adults to do it. So you can do all your work.’

The couple also said they’ve entered therapy to prepare for the strain having twins can put on their relationship.