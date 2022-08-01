Jamie Carragher warns Jurgen Klopp he must keep Roberto Firmino at Liverpool this season

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp to keep Roberto Firmino amid reports linking the Brazilian to Juventus.

Firmino’s current contract with Liverpool expires next summer and there are no indications that a new offer is on the table.

Former defender Carragher believes Liverpool should risk losing the 30-year-old for nothing next year, rather than ‘falling short’ if it matters this season.

Jamie Carragher (left) says Liverpool should keep Roberto Firmino for next season

Speak with Daily football, said Carragher: ‘I don’t think it’s a risk losing him for nothing. I’ve had a feeling for a few years now that Firmino would run out of this contract and move on for nothing.

“I think I would probably keep him if I got £19m or if I kept Firmino next season. In the situation Liverpool find themselves in, they don’t want to come up short.

“I think Firmino is going to play a big part. Listen, Nunez may need some time to settle in and he’s playing in the Premier League. And that’s not just about his ability, it’s about coming to another league.

Firmino has one year left on his current Liverpool deal and is linked to Juventus

“So I think Firmino could be very important this season and I think he might start the first few games of the season and I can imagine Nunez coming off the bench.”

“I’m not quite sure about the Juventus left. Obviously we spent a lot of money on a striker and Juventus are playing a 4-3-3 if I’m not mistaken so I didn’t see Firmino play wide or go there to be an understudy.

“The connections may be true, I don’t know, but I’d keep it.”

Carragher believes £85million striker Darwin Nunez will need time to settle into the competition

Firmino has been integral to Liverpool’s success in recent years, winning the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup.

He has scored 98 goals in 328 appearances for the Reds since he switched from Hoffenheim in 2015, but has played fewer games following Diogo Jota’s success since he switched from Wolves in 2020.

Firmino’s former striker Sadio Mane has moved to Bayern Munich this summer, but Firmino reiterated his desire to remain at Anfield after Saturday’s 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City. He told TNT Sports Brasil: ‘I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. Of course I want to stay.’