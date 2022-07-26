Jamie Carragher teases Gary Neville over Valencia record after clarifying he didn’t lose EVERY game

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has taken to Twitter to tease his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville about his disastrous stint as Valencia manager.

In the face of taunts from Barcelona fans on social media, Neville was quick to point out that he had a 35% win rate for the Spanish side, only for Carragher to point out that his record was somewhat bolstered by his Copa Del Rey run.

Blaugrana fans reacted to Neville’s perhaps incendiary comments that Barca star Frenkie de Jong should take legal action against the club over the way he’s been treated, notably deferred wages of £17million.

Barca fan account Barca Worldwide poked fun at Neville’s record, saying: ‘Gary Neville coached VALENCIA for just 14 games! He lost all 14 of them.’

Neville then responded by pointing out the inaccuracy in their claim, saying: ‘Barcelona fans are very annoyed but this is slander!

My record in Valencia played 28 won 10 draw 7 lost 11.

‘@Carra 23 fyi 35% win record.’

The former Liverpool defender then added a chart of Neville’s results as Valencia manager in each competition to his reply, replying: ‘Thank God for the Copa del Rey!’

Gary Neville’s spell in charge of Valencia in 2015-16 is now infamous, having lost 11 out of 28 games with a squad that included former Manchester City forward Alvaro Negredo, ex-Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and Spain international Paco Alcacer.

Barca fans reacted to Neville’s previous comments about De Jong – who have been heavily linked in recent weeks with a move by the Catalan giants – and their response would indicate that they were not taken lightly.

Neville said: ‘De Jong must consider legal action against Barcelona and all players must support him!

“A club that spends fortunes on new players while failing to pay those they have under their contract their full money is immoral and an offence. FIFPRO should stop and stop this kind of bullying.”