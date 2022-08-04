Jamie Carragher questions Chelsea trying to sign another left-back

Jamie Carragher has questioned Chelsea’s decision to target another left-back after signing Ben Chilwell for £50million two years ago.

The Blues have been strongly linked with Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, and reports emerged on Wednesday that a deal had been struck for the fullback, although Brighton has since denied that the move has already gone through.

Carragher has been left stunned by Chelsea going after Cucurella as they already have an England international in Chilwell to cover that position.

“You bought Ben Chilwell for £50million and then you try to get another left-back,” Carragher said. the overlap.

“You didn’t want them a month ago, you want them now.”

This summer marks the first transfer window since Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner.

The club has already brought in Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Carney Chukwuemeka in recent weeks, as Boehly tries to stamp his authority at the club.

However, Chelsea have also missed a number of players, including Raphinha and Jules Kunde, who both chose to move to Barcelona.

Carragher thinks Todd Boehly may be buying ‘panic’ instead of having a clear plan

Gary Neville sat next to Carragher and accused the American of wanting to play ‘Football Manager’, claiming that Boehly has no clear strategy.

Carragher agreed with Neville and thinks “panic” has arisen after the club failed to land some of their key goals in the window earlier.

“I think the way most football clubs are run now is much more organised. It’s not the kind of panic that happened in the past and people just went to buy and you would look at it.

“I look at some of the things Chelsea are doing and I’m just thinking, is it panic because you haven’t bought anyone yet and you need someone?” added Carragher.