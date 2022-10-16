Jamie Carragher marvels at Liverpool ‘leader’ Van Dijk as the defender silences Erling Haaland

<!–

Jamie Carragher believes Virgil van Dijk produced his most dominant performance, the likes of which he had ‘never quite seen’ against Manchester City, when Liverpool triumphed 1-0 at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola’s high-scoring City side arrived at Anfield on Sunday as heavy favorites to inflict a fourth defeat of the season on Liverpool.

And for good reason, with the Premier League champions 13 points better off their standings and summer signing Erling Haaland who has already scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Virgil van Dijk set off his best performance of the season against Manchester City on Sunday

The Liverpool star (red) managed to keep a clean sheet against City’s Erling Haaland

Van Dijk receives heavy criticism after Liverpool’s poor start to the season

Mohamed Salah picked a winner in the 76th minute to inflict a first loss of the season to their closest rivals in recent years, but it was Liverpool’s defensive performance that seemed to impress Carragher the most.

The 31-year-old (left) played against Man City

The hosts’ defense has rightly been criticized this season. Trent Alexander-Arnold came loose on defense too often, while Van Dijk – a player who finished second to the Ballon d’Or in 2019 – seemed a shadow of his former self.

Against Man City, however, Van Dijk showed all the qualities that made him one of the best central defenders ever, with former Liverpool defender Carragher praising the Dutchman for one of his best performances ever.

Speaking about Sky Sports, Carragher said: “Van Dijk played the game as if he had something to prove. I’ve never seen Van Dijk as he was today. I’ve seen him on stand.’

“He was a leader and we asked for that before the game, we needed him to show that a bit more. There was a case just before that where he actually blocked the cross and slipped to the ground.

Mo Salah scored the winner against Man City, while Liverpool came out 1-0 at Anfield

‘When will you see Van Dijk doing that? It just felt like he went into that game thinking the world is watching, I’m up against Haaland, he was trying to use his power.

“He’s been great for five years, but I’ve never seen a performance like this with the intensity, like it was a real battle.”

Fellow pundit and ex-City star Micah Richards joined Carragher, praising the 31-year-old’s impact against his old side.

Jamie Carragher admitted he had ‘never seen Van Dijk play like this’ in Man City win

Van Dijk was hailed by Micah Richards as a ‘class act’ after the match

“We talked about Van Dijk before the game, I think he’s a class act. He has had a major injury. For four or five years he has probably been the best central defender in the Premier League.

“He will have a dip in form. Today they went down a little deeper and there were people in front of him, he was in charge, his positioning was excellent, his all-round play and he is top notch.’