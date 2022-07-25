Jamie Carragher insists Erling Haaland will NOT be a game-changer for Manchester City in the league

Jamie Carragher has claimed Erling Haaland won’t be a game-changer for Manchester City in the Premier League title race, but has backed the striker to help his new club end the wait for Champions League glory.

After being prolific for Borussia Dortmund, Haaland joined City this summer for £51 million and there is a lot of excitement at the club about the impact he will make.

Liverpool legend Carragher, however, claims that Haaland will not tip the balance in the Premier League, as City are already able to win the title without him.

Jamie Carragher has stressed that Erling Haaland will not be a game-changer in the league

Carragher stated that Manchester City have shown they can win the league without Haaland

❌ “I don’t think Haaland is a game-changer in terms of winning the league.” 🏆 “They are now winning the competition. He is the icing on the cake for the #UCL.”@Carra23 explains why he thinks Erling Haaland is not a game changer for #MCFC in the competition pic.twitter.com/yt6gnQmFVx — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 25, 2022

Pep Guardiola’s side have won the league in four of their last five campaigns, with Liverpool being the only team to stop them in 2019-20, and last season they collected a total of 93 points.

Speak with talkSPORTCarragher said: “I still think City are favourites, but I don’t think Haaland is a game-changer for City in terms of winning the league because they are winning the league now. They get 95 to 100 points. If they want to reach 110, there are only so many points in a season.”

Despite City having lined up star-studded teams, success in the Champions League has eluded them.

However, Carragher believes that Haaland can make a big difference in that regard.

The Sky Sports pundit added that City would have beaten Real Madrid in the semi-finals of last season’s competition if they could have called on Haaland.

However, Carragher feels that Haaland can make a big difference in the Champions League

Carragher believes Pep Guardiola’s side would have beaten Real Madrid if Haaland had played

He said: ‘I think Haaland will be the icing on the cake in the Champions League. If he plays out in Madrid, they don’t lose that game, they win, they’re through to the semi-final, the final and I think that will make all the difference Haaland will make. I don’t think he makes a huge difference in the competition because City is so good anyway.’

Returning to his first point that Haaland is not a game-changer in the Premier League, Carragher emphasized that the Norway international will not transform City as the Alisson and Virgil van Dijk takeovers did for Liverpool.

He said: “If you look at what Liverpool did to get City and get that level of 90 pluses – they bought Alisson and Van Dijk – they were game changers. They took Liverpool from a team that got 75 points to a team that is now looking for 95 points.

“I think City are already at that level, so I don’t think it will be for Haaland, but with a striker like him it gives them a great opportunity for the Champions League.”

Despite being only 22 years old, Haaland has already established himself as one of the standout players in world football, netting the net 86 times in 89 appearances for Dortmund.

In addition to Haaland, City have also recruited midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Leeds and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.