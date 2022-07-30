Jamie Carragher hopes Liverpool win ‘auction’ for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged The Reds to win the ‘auction’ for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

The 19-year-old’s stock continues to rise and he made the perfect start to the new season with a goal against 1860 Munich in the German Cup on Friday night.

Many of Europe’s top clubs would have expressed an interest in signing Bellingham, but the England international made it clear earlier this summer that he wants to spend at least one more season at Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham is threatening a bidding war between Europe’s top clubs next summer

Although that has been deterred for clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United for the time being, a bidding war is looming in 12 months.

On a Twitter Space with daily footballCarragher said he was hopeful that his former club will win the race for a player he believes can become one of the best in the world.

“Well I think the one everyone is talking about is Jude Bellingham and I don’t think it’s just his abilities, I think it’s his age and the fact that if you get him spend a lot of money on him hopefully he will be at your club. ‘ said Carragher.

“It’s not just Liverpool, I’m sure Man City, Man United are looking at him, all the other top clubs, if you buy him you think we can have a player for the next 10 or 12 years. think that’s the thought.

The England international scored on Friday evening in the German Cup against 1860 Munich

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has urged the Reds to hold the ‘auction’ for Bellingham . to win

“His net worth is really good and it’s almost the potential of what he could become, could he become like Kevin De Bruyne actually – and for me that is – the best player in the Premier League, look at him in that position in midfield and you just think wow.

“Maybe Man City think he can replace De Bruyne or Liverpool can bring him in and add something or revolutionize Man United’s midfield. I think he’s the one who stands out for everyone, I think there will be an auction next summer and I hope Liverpool win, fingers crossed.”

According to pictureBorussia Dortmund will only accept offers of more than £103 million for Bellingham next summer.

The 19-year-old is expected to play for England at the World Cup in Qatar later this year

Jurgen Klopp admitted the ‘only problem’ with Bellingham is that he is currently not for sale

The teenager doesn’t have an escape clause in his contract, so the Bundesliga club could jack up its price if a torrent of bids inevitably arrives.

It is likely that Bellingham’s value will rise further over the next 12 months as he lines up to shine for England at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Birmingham prospect has started four of the Three Lions’ last five games, reflecting how highly he is rated by Gareth Southgate.

Jurgen Klopp spoke earlier this month about speculation linking Bellingham to Liverpool: “He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player. Well, the only problem with that player!’