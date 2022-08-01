Jamie Carragher blames Nuno Tavares for Arsenal failing to qualify for the Champions League

Jamie Carragher believes Nuno Tavares is to blame for Arsenal’s failure to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Despite a poor start to the campaign, Mikel Arteta’s squad was in danger of re-entering European elite competition for the first time in six years.

First-choice left-back Kieran Tierney suffered a knee injury during an international match with Scotland in April and Tavares was reinstated.

Arsenal then lost three consecutive games against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Southampton, while Tavares struggled against the last two.

They missed out on a place in the top four of North London rivals Tottenham and will therefore be part of the Europa League this season.

Carragher believes the Portuguese defender is to blame for Arsenal’s failure. He told Sky Sports: ‘Nuno Tavares is on loan, I saw. I think if they had a better left back you would probably be in the top four now.

“I don’t like to single out one player, but I think he cost you in certain games.

“I remember that game at Crystal Palace last season, it was on Monday Night Football and I said on TV ‘He has to go before half time’. I think that he [Mikel Arteta] Granit finally put Xhaka on left back.’

After playing pre-season friendlies against Chelsea and Everton, Tavares has been loaned to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for the coming season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal kick off the Premier League season on Friday night with a visit to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.