Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville enjoy night of dancing with Sky Sports team

The Sky Sports team enjoyed a pre-season gathering as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher took to the dance floor for the start of the Premier League season.

Posted in a video on TikTokthe team, which also included presenters Kelly Cates and David Jones, are seen toasting each other as Micah Richards delivers a rousing speech and utters Martin Tyler’s famous catchphrase: ‘And it’s live!’

The night then turns to dancing, and you can hear Richards cheering and laughing at his colleagues as Neville and Carragher show off their moves on a dance floor.

It was a star-studded group as the Sky team enjoyed a night out ahead of the new season

Neville posted a photo poking fun at his former England teammate Carragher and continued their famous banter with the caption “WTF are that turn-ups?”

Jamie Redknapp was also in attendance and posted a photo on Instagram showing the entire cast from the evening.

The likes of Roy Keane, Martin Tyler, Alan Smith and Geoff Shreeves attended the meal, although they were absent from the dance clips.

For Neville, the videos of him enjoying the night confirmed the philosophy for nights out at work he had laid out some time ago.

The night turned to dancing as experts were urged on by Micah Richards

Neville and Carragher will be a staple of Sky Sports Premier League coverage this year

In an interview with air sports in 2019, the former United right-back said: “I’ve been with Sky for seven years, I’m always the last one on every Christmas do.

“When you go out with a team, you have to be there, and you have to be there until the end. This is important.’

The presenting side will now have to recover from the night out as they prepare for the start of the Premier League on Friday night.

Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal at 8pm to kick off the campaign, with the other 18 sides over the weekend.