Jamie Carragher admits he ‘admires’ Thomas Tuchel’s furious reaction to Chelsea’s Arsenal drubbing

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s angry reaction to the Blues’ 4-0 loss to Arsenal ahead of the season.

Chelsea lost to their London rivals in the early hours of yesterday morning and after the game Tuchel questioned the physical and mental condition of some of his players with the Premier League starting less than two weeks away.

Carragher, who is now a renowned expert, echoed the German’s frustration after the defeat when he spoke to TalkSportclaiming they should not lose 4-0 despite it being a friendly match.

Jamie Carragher has backed Thomas Tuchel’s comments after Chelsea’s loss to Arsenal

Tuchel questioned the mental and physical condition of his players with uncertainty around the club

‘I think it’s easy to downplay them’ [friendlies] if they don’t go well, we all know,” said Carragher.

“I have been a player and we can say that the results mean nothing because the decision is made in the first game of the season. If you win, it doesn’t matter.

“But as a player or manager there is nothing better than winning and playing well and building a kind of confidence.

“You see Thomas Tuchel’s reaction after the Arsenal game. I quite admire the response. You still play for Chelsea, you play Arsenal and it’s a big game.

Chelsea lost 4-0 to their London rivals in their last game of their pre-season tour

“I know it’s a friendly for the season, but you can’t be beaten 4-0, and I really admired how seriously he took it.

“I don’t think they should be massively carried away, but I don’t think they should be massively beaten by Arsenal two weeks before the start of the season.”

Arsenal were much better than Chelsea that day and the game left Chelsea fans with various questions about formations, tactics and staffing.

It’s unclear at this point which system Tuchel prefers, as the German uses both a back three and a back four during their US tour.

Arsenal were by far the better side of the night, leaving Tuchel plenty to think about

Carragher said he “admired” Tuchel’s comments and how seriously he took the game

Several players have also been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge, while Tuchel has called on the new owners to bring in more signings.

He said: ‘The worrying thing is the level of dedication, physically and mentally… it was much higher for Arsenal than for us.

‘[There was] a level of mental engagement that we lacked because we have a lot of players thinking about leaving and looking at their options.”

Tuchel had made a plea for more singing before the competition, but nothing has come of it yet.

Chelsea take on Everton in less than two weeks at Goodison Park in their Premier League opener

“We have come from sanctions, we have come from losing top quality players, key players, we are a club in transition, in transition of ownership, we were behind in the transfer race and we were behind the table. So we have things to improve,” he said.

‘The signing of Raheem’ [Sterling] shows what we are capable of, it shows the club’s ambition and ownership and it’s good because we’re all here to win and compete.

“We like competition and we like the challenge at the top. For that we need new quality players, otherwise there is no chance.’

Chelsea face Udinese in their final game of the season in Italy on Friday before traveling to Goodison Park to face Everton in their opening game of the Premier League season.