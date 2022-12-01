James Woods, 75-year-old, is rumored to have MARRIED Sara Miller (33) because he wears a gold band.

James Woods sparked speculation that he is married to his much younger partner Sara Miller as he wore a gold band on his wedding finger while walking around LA on Wednesday.

The 75-year-old actor whose 33-year-old partner Sara Miller wore what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring last year showed off the ring on his finger, while wedding photographer Sara deftly hid her left hand.

The Onion Field star wore a black shirt, jeans, trainers and a maroon leather jacket as he went for a walk with his love.

He completed his ensemble with a pair of stylish sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Sara wore a black hoodie, matching leggings and a red wool cap, with her locks styled in a side braid.

DailyMail.com has reached out to James Woods representatives for comment.

In May 2021, Sara was spotted showing off a dazzling diamond on her ring finger as she stepped out with the actor.

If the couple is indeed married, this will be James’ third marriage.

It comes after James hinted at a possible engagement in April after he shared a photo of Sara with the sparkly band, to his Instagram, which he captioned, “Life is a blessing.”

The actor – who is known for his substantial age romances – has previously been married twice to Kathryn Morrison from 1980–1983 and Sarah Owen from 1989–1990.

It is not known when the couple started dating, but James first posted about Sara on his Instagram in 2016 and the couple attended the 2017 Writers Guild Awards.

In the couple’s beloved selfie, actress Sharon Stone quickly responded as she wrote, “Do you actually love a woman???? Come on, what happened?’

To which the actor responded with, “Hi, Gorgeous! Love her. She too is a girl from Pennsylvania. Grew up about an hour from your neck of the woods. Your book is great. I strongly recommend it.’

To which one person commented, “That ring is ALMOST as beautiful as Sara! so happy for both of you.’

To which James responded with, “Thanks, Joella! Your new baby is beautiful. Butch can’t wait to see him!’

Eg: Prior to this relationship, the actor was with Kristen Bauguess where they made their official debut as a couple at the red carpet premiere of his film White House Down in late June 2013 when he was 66 and she was just 20 (pictured in 2013)

While Loree Rodkin commented, “A Mrs Woods,” followed by a heart-eye emoji.

To which the actor responded with, “Thanks, Loree! I love your photos by the way. And you!’

Prior to this relationship, the actor was with Kristen Bauguess, where they made their official debut as a couple at the red carpet premiere of his film White House Down in late June 2013, when he was 66 and she was just 20.

The 46-year age difference made headlines, especially since James had previously dated a much younger woman during a previous relationship.

The Godfather actor started dating Ashley Madison when she was just 19 years old, though they split in April 2013 after seven years together.