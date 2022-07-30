James Wilby secures stunning silver in 200m breaststroke final for England at the Commonwealth Games

James Wilby took a stunning group silver for England – before teammate Tom Dean claimed the first of up to eight medals.

York-born Wilby shocked Australian world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook as he led the 200m breaststroke final for the first three lengths.

But although Olympic champion Stubblety-Cook scrambled his way back, Wilby finished just half a second behind, with Scot Ross Murdoch claiming bronze just weeks after coming out of a secret retirement.

James Wilby secured a beautiful silver in the group for England at the Commonwealth Games

York-born Wilby gave Australian world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook a huge scare

“I’ve always wanted to put in a big effort and really get the crowd going,” said Wilby, the defending champion. “I would have loved to have won, but to get away with a medal means a lot.”

Murdoch celebrated wildly after knocking out the Aussie Matthew Wilson for third, saying, “I can’t describe what it means to me to be on the podium.”

England’s second swimming medal came in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, with Dean, Lewis Burras, Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson finishing behind Australia.

Double Olympic champion Dean has competed in three individual events and competed in no fewer than five relay events in Birmingham. “I’m here to do work,” he said. “We want to give it to the Aussies.”