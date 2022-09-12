James Webb Telescope snaps ‘breathtaking’ image of Orion Nebula that formed 4.5 billion years ago

Formed more than 4.5 billion years ago, the Orion Nebula is teeming with various colored gases, molecular material, dust and scattered starlight, and a new image taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the first to reach the center. , helping researchers better understand how massive stars are born from the colossal cloud of dust and gas.

The image shows an open cluster of young massive stars forming the cloud of dust and gas with its intense radiation and dense filaments that may play a key role in the birth of new stars.

The nebula was previously photographed by the Hubble Telescope in 2004, but this device uses visible light and the view was obscured by the large amounts of stardust.

However, JWST detects the infrared light from the cosmos, allowing observers to see through these layers of dust and into the cosmic center – a region just seen by human eyes.

The Orion Nebula, located 1,350 light-years from Earth, is said to be similar to our own solar system, which scientists say could provide clues as to what happened in the first million years of our planetary evolution.

A nebula is the name given to a giant cloud in space made of dust, which are also regions where new stars are born – the Orion Nebula is said to have created thousands of new stars.

The new starts emit light, which in turn causes the gas cloud to turn stunning red, blue and green.

The Orion Nebula is about 24 light-years across — a light-year is about six trillion miles — and is the closest major star-forming region to Earth, sometimes making it visible to the naked eye.

NASA previously said the landscape of dust and gas is similar to plateaus, mountains and valleys reminiscent of the Grand Canyon.

“In this bowl of stars, we see Orion’s entire star-forming history imprinted in the nebula’s features: arcs, blobs, pillars and rings of dust that resemble cigar smoke,” NASA shared in a statement. blog post.

“Each feature tells a story about stellar winds from young stars that affect the environment of the stars and the material emitted by other stars.”

Western astrophysicist Els Peeters and her team have been working on this project for five years and are proud to finally share the data with the world.

“These new observations allow us to better understand how massive stars transform the gas and dust cloud in which they are born,” said Peeters, a western astronomy professor and faculty member at the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

She went on to explain that the massive young stars give off large amounts of ultraviolet radiation to the surrounding cloud and that this changes the cloud’s shape, along with its chemical makeup.

How this works, however, affects stars at a greater distance, and the formation of planets still remains a mystery.

JWST captured the “trapezoidal cluster” of young mass at the center, which forms the cloud of dust and gas with its intense ultraviolet radiation.

Trapezoidal Cluster refers to the young open star cluster at the center of the nebula and has always been hidden due to surrounding dust obscuring scientists’ vision.

Here is an image of a larger area around the Orion Nebula

The new images also show several structures within the nebula, such as proplyds, which consist of a central protostar surrounded by a disk of dust and gas that contains planets.

And there are several protostellar jets, outflows and rising stars embedded in dust scattered throughout the images.

Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale (IAS), associate professor Emilie Habart, said in a statement: “We have never been able to see the intricate fine details of how interstellar matter is structured in these environments, and to figure out how planetary systems can form.” in the presence of this harsh radiation.

“These images reveal the legacy of the interstellar medium in planetary systems.”