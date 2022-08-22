James Webb Space Telescope photos do NOT debunk the Big Bang

Since it was first proposed in 1927, the big bang theory has remained the primary explanation for how the universe began.

The theory suggests that the universe began as just a single point, which inflated and expanded over the next 13.8 billion years to become the still-expanding cosmos we know today.

When NASA launched its James Webb space telescope into orbit in December, it was hoped that the $10 billion space telescope could help unravel the mystery of what happened just after the Big Bang.

Claims spread on social media this week that James Webb’s photos disprove the big bang theory and inspire “panic among cosmologists.”

However, these claims are simply not true and are based on misinterpreted quotes and data.

The Big Bang Theory The big bang theory is the leading explanation for how the universe began. Simply put, it says that the universe as we know it began with an infinitely hot and dense single point that inflated and stretched — first at unimaginable rates, and then at a more measurable rate — over the next 13.8 billion years to the Earth. still expanding cosmos we know today. While the majority of the astronomical community accepts the theory, there are some theorists who have alternative explanations besides the big bang, such as eternal inflation or an oscillating universe. Source: Space.com

The claims stem from an article published earlier this month at: The Institute of Art and Ideas written by Eric Leaner – a staunch disbeliever of the big bang theory.

His article claims that the Big Bang did not take place and cites photos taken by James Webb as evidence.

However, Leaner has misinterpreted early data from James Webb to suggest that astronomers are concerned that the big bang theory is wrong.

Lean references a paper which starts with ‘Panic!’ — which he calls a “candid exclamation.”

But if you read the rest of the title, you’ll notice that using ‘Panic!’ was followed by ‘At the Disks’ – a clever pun on the band Panic! At The Disco, instead of an exclamation of worry.

Meanwhile, Leaner also misuses a quote from Allison Kirkpatrick, an astronomer at the University of Kansas.

“Right now I’m lying awake at 3 a.m. wondering if everything I’ve done is wrong,” he quotes Kirkpatrick.

This quote is from a Nature news article published July 27, but it doesn’t refer directly to the Big Bang theory.

Instead, Kirkpatrick spoke of the first data coming back from James Webb about the early evolution of the universe.

The big bang theory is a cosmological model used to describe the beginning and evolution of our universe, based on observations – including the cosmic microwave background (shown), which resembles a fossil of radiation emitted during the beginning of the universe, when it was hot and close

Kirkpatrick herself has repeatedly stated that her citations in the article have been misused, and insists she is a big bang believer.

‘It’s wild. Especially since I’ve never said anything like that!’ she tweeted from her account, which she has renamed “Allison the Big Bang Happened Kirkpatrick.”

One of the main reasons why the big bang is still the leading theory about the beginning of our universe is because of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) – the radiation remnant of the big bang.

Scientists have been able to “see” this radiation with satellites, including NASA’s Cosmic Background Explorer, which was in operation from 1989-1996.

While Lerner has suggested other explanations for CMB, all of these have been refuted in the past.

James Webb was designed not to see the CMB, but to see a period in the history of the universe that has never been seen before.

In a Q&A, Dr. John Mather, Nobel laureate and James Webb Space Telescope Senior Project Scientist explains: ‘In particular, we want to see the first objects that formed when the universe cooled after the Big Bang.

“That period may be hundreds of millions of years later than COBE’s.” [Cosmic Background Explorer]WMAP [Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe]and Planck were built to see.

“We think the tiny temperature ripples they observed were the seeds that eventually grew into galaxies.

‘We don’t know exactly when the universe created the first stars and galaxies – or how, for that matter. That’s what we’re building JWST to answer.”