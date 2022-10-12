James Webb Space Telescope captures 'fingerprint' in space

This spectacular image from deep in the cosmos almost looks as if someone might have smudged it with their thumb.

But the effect is not from a human fingerprint, it is actually the result of a rare type of star and its companion locked in a celestial dance.

The exciting sight of at least 17 dust rings was spotted by NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Each ring was created when the two stars came close together, and the streams of gas they blasted into space collided and compressed the gas to form dust.

The orbits of the stars bring them together about once every eight years, and like the rings on a tree trunk, the dust loops mark the passage of time.

The star and its companion, which sits more than 5,000 light-years from Earth, are collectively known as Wolf-Rayet 140 (WR 140).

This graphic shows the relative size of our Sun, top left, compared to the two stars in the binary system known as Wolf-Rayet 140 or WR 140. The O-type star is about 30 times the mass of the Sun, while its companion is about 10 times the mass of the Sun

WHAT ARE THE WOLF-RAY STARS? Wolf-Rayet stars begin life as cosmic titans with at least 25 times the mass of the Sun. But they ‘live fast and die hard’, according to NASA, exploding as supernovae and blasting huge amounts of heavy elements into space for use in later generations of stars and planets. And the majority of these brilliant but dying Wolf-Rayet stars have company – a smaller companion star orbiting nearby. Because Wolf-Rayet stars give off so much mass, they also expel more complex elements typically found deep in a star’s interior, including carbon. The heavy elements in the wind are cooled as they travel out into space and then compressed where the winds from both stars meet, like two hands kneading dough. Scientists say that while some other Wolf-Rayet systems form dust, none are known to make rings like Wolf-Rayet 140 does.

Ryan Lau, an astronomer at the National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab, said: ‘We are looking at over a century of dust production from this system.

‘The image also illustrates how sensitive JWST is. Before, we could only see two dust rings using ground-based telescopes.

‘Now we see at least 17 of them.’

In addition to Webb’s overall sensitivity, the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) is uniquely qualified to study the dust rings, or what scientists call shells.

This is because in infrared light it sees a range of wavelengths invisible to the human eye.

In comparison, Webb’s predecessor – the iconic Hubble telescope – records ultraviolet wavelengths as well as visible light.

The UK Astronomy Technology Center (UK ATC) played a key role in designing and building MIRI’s spectrometer, which was used to reveal the composition of the dust, which is mainly formed from the material ejected by the star, which is a special type known as a Wolf-Rayet star.

This type of star is born with at least 25 times more mass than Earth’s Sun and is nearing the end of its life.

A Wolf-Rayet star burns hotter than in its youth and generates powerful winds that push huge amounts of gas into space.

Experts believe that the Wolf-Rayet star in this particular pair may have shed more than half of its original mass via this process.

They say that turning gas into dust is a bit like turning flour into bread – it requires special conditions and ingredients.

Hydrogen, the most common element found in stars, cannot form dust on its own.

But because Wolf-Rayet stars give off so much mass, they also expel more complex elements typically found deep in a star’s interior, including carbon.

The heavy elements in the wind are cooled as they travel out into space and then compressed where the winds from both stars meet, like two hands kneading dough.

The unique ring pattern is formed because the orbit of the Wolf-Rayet star in WR 140 is elongated, not circular.

Only when the stars come close to each other – about the same distance between the Earth and the sun – and their winds collide, is the gas under enough pressure to form dust.

The astronomers believe that WR 140’s winds also swept the surrounding area free of debris it might otherwise collide with, which could explain why the rings are so pristine.

Dr. Olivia Jones, Webb Fellow at the UK ATC in Edinburgh, and a co-author of the study, said: “Not only is this a spectacular image, but this rare phenomenon reveals new evidence about cosmic dust and how it can survive in harsh space environments.

‘These kinds of discoveries are only now opening up to us through the power of Webb and MIRI.’

The results are published in the journal Natural astronomy.