James Webb provides FIRST look at Mars that reveal elements of Red Planet’s atmosphere

The James Webb Space Telescope has released its first images of Mars – providing a unique and more detailed look at the Red Planet’s atmosphere.

The giant telescope, which sits nearly a million miles from Earth, gives scientists and the public a glimpse of Mars’ observable disk — the part of the planet’s sunlit side that faces it.

Webb’s first images of Mars were captured by its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam). They depict an area of ​​the planet’s eastern hemisphere at two different wavelengths or colors of infrared light.

The Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky due to its relative proximity to Earth, but this poses challenges for JWST – which was built to detect the faintest light from distant galaxies in the universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope has released its first images of Mars. The first image shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) on the left, with the field of view of the two Webb NIRCam instruments superimposed. The two near-infrared images from Webb are on the right

The first image shows a surface reference map from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter (MOLA) on the left, with the field of view of the two Webb NIRCam instruments superimposed. The two near-infrared images from Webb are on the right.

The shorter wavelength NIRCam image is dominated by reflected sunlight and thus reveals surface details similar to those visible in visible light images.

The rings of Huygens Crater (the planet’s fifth-largest impact crater named after astronomer Christiaan Huygens), the dark volcanic rock of Syrtis Major (a well-known dark spot), and the brighter Hellas Basin are all evident in this image. The basin is the largest well-preserved impact structure on Mars, stretching more than 1,200 miles, the space agency notes.

When light emitted by the planet passes through Mars’ atmosphere, some is absorbed by carbon dioxide (CO2) molecules, causing the Hellas Basin to appear darker than the surroundings due to this effect.

The Red Planet is one of the brightest objects in the night sky due to its relative proximity to Earth, but this poses challenges for JWST – which was built to detect the faintest light from distant galaxies in the universe

The rings of Huygens Crater, the dark volcanic rock of Syrtis Major, and bright lights in the Hellas Basin are all evident in this image. The basin is the largest well-preserved impact structure on Mars, stretching more than 1,200 miles, the space agency notes

“This is not actually a thermal effect on Hellas,” explains lead researcher Geronimo Villanueva of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who designed these Webb observations.

‘The Hellas basin is at a lower altitude, and thus experiences higher air pressure. The higher pressure leads to a suppression of the thermal emission at this particular wavelength range due to an effect called pressure broadening. It will be very interesting to tease apart these competing effects in these data.’

Villanueva and his team also released Webb’s first near-infrared spectrum of Mars, which shows small variations in brightness between hundreds of different wavelengths.

“This is not actually a thermal effect on Hellas,” explains principal investigator Geronimo Villanueva of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, who designed these Webb observations

‘The Hellas basin is at a lower altitude, and thus experiences higher air pressure. The higher pressure leads to a suppression of the thermal emission at this particular wavelength range due to an effect called pressure broadening. It will be very interesting to tease apart these competing effects in these data’

“Preliminary analysis of the spectrum shows a rich set of spectral features that contain information about dust, icy clouds, what kind of rock is on the planet’s surface, and the composition of the atmosphere,” says NASA.

‘The spectral signatures – including deep valleys known as absorption features – of water, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide can be easily detected with Webb.’

The US space agency also noted that Webb’s instruments are so sensitive that they require special techniques to avoid something called ‘detector saturation’ due to the bright infrared light from Mars.

Astronomers are able to adjust for this by using short exposures to measure only a fraction of the light hitting the detectors and applying ‘special data analysis techniques’.

“Preliminary analysis of the spectrum shows a rich set of spectral features that contain information about dust, icy clouds, what kind of rock is on the planet’s surface, and the composition of the atmosphere,” says NASA

NASA explained the telescope’s perspective in a statement: ‘Webb can capture images and spectra with the spectral resolution needed to study short-term phenomena such as dust storms, weather patterns, seasonal changes and, in a single observation, processes that occur at different times ( daytime, sunset and night) of a Martian day.’

The new images utilize data from the Webb science, which is still ongoing and has not yet been peer reviewed.

Last week, Webb captured a stunning image of the Orion Nebula, which formed 4.5 billion years ago.

That image showed an open cluster of young massive stars shaping the cloud of dust and gas with its intense radiation and dense filaments that can play a key role in giving birth to new stars.

The nebula was previously photographed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2004, but this device uses visible light and its view was obscured by the large amounts of stardust.

However, JWST detects the infrared light from the cosmos, allowing observers to see through these layers of dust and peer into its cosmic center—an area that has only just been seen by human eyes.

Last week, Webb captured a stunning image of the Orion Nebula, which formed 4.5 billion years ago (above)