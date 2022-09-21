James Webb image captures clearest view of Neptune’s rings in 30 years

Saturn is the planet most people associate with having spectacular rings.

But a new image of Neptune – taken by NASA’s super space telescope, James Webb – gives the rival a run for its money.

The $10 billion (£7.4 billion) observatory has revealed the ice giant in a whole new light after capturing the clearest picture of the distant planet’s rings in more than 30 years.

Not since the Voyager 2 probe flew past Neptune in 1989 has it been captured in such incredible detail.

In addition to several bright, narrow rings, the Webb image clearly shows the planet’s fainter dust bands.

“It’s been three decades since we last saw these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, a Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for Webb.

In addition to the planet itself are seven of the giant’s 14 moons, the most significant of which is Triton. This looks almost star-like because Neptune is darkened in Webb’s view by methane absorption at infrared wavelengths.

Neptune: The most distant planet in our solar system Dark, cold and whipped by supersonic winds, the ice giant Neptune is the eighth and most distant planet in our solar system. More than 30 times as far from the Sun as Earth, Neptune is the only planet in our solar system not visible to the naked eye, and the first that mathematics predicted before it was discovered. In 2011, Neptune completed its first 165-year orbit since its discovery in 1846. NASA’s Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to have visited Neptune up close. It flew by in 1989 on its way out of the solar system. Source: NASA

However, Triton reflects an average of 70 percent of the sunlight that hits its icy surface, so it appears extremely bright.

Located 30 times farther from the Sun than Earth, Neptune orbits in the far, dark region of the outer Solar System.

Compared to the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, it is much richer in elements heavier than hydrogen and helium.

This is readily apparent in Neptune’s signature blue appearance in Hubble Space Telescope images at visible wavelengths, caused by small amounts of gaseous methane.

Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) images objects in the near-infrared range from 0.6 to 5 microns, so Neptune does not appear blue to the observatory.

In fact, the methane gas absorbs red and infrared light so strongly that the planet is quite dark at these near-infrared wavelengths, except where there are high-altitude clouds.

Such methane ice clouds are prominent as bright streaks and spots that reflect sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas.

Images from other observatories, including the Hubble Space Telescope and the WM Keck Observatory, have recorded these rapidly evolving cloud features over the years.

More subtly, a thin luminosity orbiting the planet’s equator could be a visual signature of the global atmospheric circulation that drives Neptune’s winds and storms.

The atmosphere is lowered and heated at the equator and thus glows at infrared wavelengths more than the surrounding, cooler gases.

Neptune’s 164-year orbit means its north pole, at the top of this image, is just out of sight for astronomers, but the Webb images suggest an intriguing brightness in this region.

A previously known vortex at the South Pole is evident in Webb’s view, but for the first time Webb has revealed a continuous band of high-latitude clouds surrounding it.

Triton outshines Neptune in this image because the planet’s atmosphere is darkened by methane absorption at these near-infrared wavelengths.

Triton orbits Neptune in an unusual backward (retrograde) orbit, leading astronomers to speculate that this moon was originally a Kuiper Belt object that was gravitationally captured by Neptune.

NASA has said that additional Webb studies of both Triton and Neptune are planned for the coming year.

Webb’s infrared capabilities mean it can ‘look back in time’ to within just 100-200 million years after the Big Bang, allowing it to take pictures of the very first stars that shone in the universe more than 13.5 billion years ago years ago.

The $10bn (£7.4bn) James Webb Observatory (pictured) has revealed Neptune in a whole new light after capturing the clearest image of the distant planet’s rings in more than 30 years