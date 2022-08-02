James, Viscount Severn, 14, attends the Commonwealth Games

James, Viscount Severn, made another rare appearance with his family as he watched the athletics at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today.

The Queen’s grandson, 14, was accompanied by his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, as well as his 18-year-old sister, Lady Louise Windsor.

James and Lady Louise joined the rest of the family for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration earlier this year, but have grown up largely out of the limelight.

James, Viscount Severn, made another rare appearance with his family when he watched the athletics at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham today

The Queen’s grandson, 14, was accompanied by his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, as well as his 18-year-old sister, Lady Louise Windsor.

The teen looked smart in a blue shirt, while his sister put on an elegant display in a white ensemble.

Sophie, 57, embraced a summery style and looked equally radiant in a pink polka dot number while wearing fashionable sunglasses.

The three members of the royal family were joined by Prince Edward, 58, the Queen’s youngest son, as they watched the games.

The Earl of Wessex looked as smart as his son and was dressed in a gray checked suit with a white shirt.

James and Lady Louise joined the rest of the family for the Queen’s Jubilee celebration earlier this year, but have largely grown up out of the limelight

Yesterday, when she attended the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Lady Louise was the epitome of elegance in a £985 dress borrowed from her mother.

The royal looked beautiful in a pink and blue dress at the event and wore a Peter Pilotto dress from her mother’s wardrobe, while James and Sophie showed emotional reactions as they watched the action.

The Countess first wore the pretty Pilotto dress during a trip to the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2015.

Lady Louise chose to wear the dress with a pair of trendy white sneakers and wore a brown tasseled handbag for the occasion.

Meanwhile, younger brother James kept it simple in a white polo shirt and black skinny jeans.

Countess Sophie was chic in a 185lb blue floral skirt from ME+EM for the family outing, which she paired with a navy blue blouse and black heeled shoes.

Sophie, 57, embraced a summery style, looking equally radiant in a pink polka dot number while wearing fashionable sunglasses

Senior royals represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games as she steps back from royal duties. The 96-year-old monarch still resides at her Scottish home, Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire.

Prince Charles replaced his mother at the spectacular opening ceremony and was greeted with cheers as he drove into the stadium in an Aston Martin.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will appear at the Games this week.

Meanwhile, Sophie and Edward have made a number of appearances during the competition so far.

Last week, the Countess of Wessex wore a favorite blue patterned dress when she joined Prince Edward at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Sophie wore a £795 dress from royal-approved designer Peter Pilotto to take part in the action at a number of sporting events.

The couple kicked off with a trip to the gymnastics arena before settling in for a rugby sevens match.

Prince Edward put on a particularly animated display, holding his head in his hands as he struggled to watch.